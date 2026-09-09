Ispire Technology Inc. Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Ispire Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:ISPR) ("Ispire," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8 am ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2026.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 8 am ET

Dial-In Numbers: United States 1-877-451-6152 or International 1-201-389-0879

This conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1774514&tp_key=560753d6f6.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13762496 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Inspire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

HAYDEN IR:

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Ispire Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ispire-technology-inc.-schedules-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2-1218632