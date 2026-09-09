Delta Consulting Group Announces that Osborne Partners is Now a Delta Consulting Group Company

The acquisition expands Delta's capabilities and establishes a broader presence across key global markets

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Osborne Partners Ltd., bringing together two highly regarded advisory businesses with complementary expertise, geographic reach and client relationships.

The combination creates a stronger international platform of 179 professionals, with main offices in Washington, DC; New York; Toronto; Madrid; London; Mumbai; Dubai; and Singapore. Osborne Partners will operate during the transition as Osborne Partners, A Delta Consulting Group Company.

Founded in 2018, Osborne Partners is an international consulting firm specializing in arbitration, economic regulation, public policy, commercial strategy and litigation, with offices in London, Dubai, Singapore and Mumbai.

Delta provides multidisciplinary advisory and expert services across complex projects, disputes, investigations, insurance claims and financial matters. Osborne Partners' presence in Asia and the Middle East and complementary expertise significantly expand Delta's ability to serve clients across jurisdictions and industries.

"Delta and Osborne Partners are highly complementary businesses that share a commitment to rigorous analysis, clear communication and exceptional client service," said Chris Osborne, Managing Director of Osborne Partners. "By joining Delta, we are giving our clients access to a broader range of expertise and resources while preserving the relationships, responsiveness and quality they expect from Osborne Partners."

The combination advances Delta's long-term growth strategy and represents a significant step in the company's international development. Delta has grown over time by bringing together specialized businesses and professionals whose capabilities, cultures and client relationships strengthen the broader organization.

"This is an important moment in Delta's evolution," said Darin L. Buchalter, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Consulting Group. "We are building a company with the scale, expertise and geographic reach to support clients wherever their most complex challenges arise. Osborne Partners gives us an established presence in several of the world's most important business and dispute-resolution markets and positions Delta for the next stage of our growth."

"What stood out from the beginning was the alignment between our cultures," said Jeffrey Fuchs, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Delta Consulting Group. "Osborne Partners has built an outstanding business by trusting talented people, maintaining high standards and staying close to its clients. Those principles are deeply familiar to us."

Osborne Partners joined Delta Consulting Group through a transaction completed on August 14, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Delta Consulting Group

Delta Consulting Group is a multidisciplinary advisory and expert services company that helps clients navigate complex projects, disputes, investigations, insurance claims and financial matters. Since 2000, Delta has advised leading law firms, government agencies and multinational companies on a wide range of technical and financial matters. Our team of employee-owners brings together engineers, accountants, economists, investigators, valuation and damages experts and project advisory professionals to provide independent analysis, practical advice and credible expert testimony that stand up to scrutiny. Delta serves clients worldwide from offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information, visit www.delta-cgi.com

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