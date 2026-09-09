Algorand Foundation: Algorand Names William Herkelrath Chief Executive Officer

Herkelrath joins as Algorand deepens its focus on institutional adoption and post-quantum resilience

DOVER, Del., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorand Foundation U.S. Inc ("Algorand") today announced the appointment of William Herkelrath as Chief Executive Officer. Herkelrath succeeds Staci Warden, who is stepping down after nearly five years leading Algorand.

Herkelrath brings two decades of experience across AI, enterprise software, institutional finance, and blockchain infrastructure, most recently as co-founder of K3 Labs, an AI-first automation platform for building and running AI agent-managed workflows, and previously in leadership roles at Chainlink and Curv.

"I joined Algorand because they are a leader in decentralized post-quantum cryptography. With both AI and quantum threats on the horizon, Algorand has a unique opportunity to become a trusted partner in bringing verifiable and trusted security to a wide variety of institutions as they roll out the next generation of digital assets and cybersecurity infrastructure," said Herkelrath.

"Leading the Algorand Foundation has been one of the great privileges of my career. Together with its ecosystem entrepreneurs, the Algorand Foundation has proven the case for what a public blockchain can do for real-world finance, and I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished. William brings the vision and experience to lead Algorand through its next chapter, and I am excited for him and the team to carry that work forward," said Warden.

This news comes at a pivotal moment for Algorand. Google's Quantum AI paper cited the network more than 30 times as a key innovator in the space. Post-quantum accounts are already live today, built on a strong track record of pioneering the use of Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and backed by a large ephemeral validator set.

Alongside the leadership transition, Algorand also announced changes to its Board of Directors. Herkelrath and Alex Fowler, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexus Laboratories, are joining the board, and Rebecca Rettig and Michael Mosier are departing.

Herkelrath officially became Algorand's Chief Executive Officer on August 31. He will work alongside the existing leadership team as Algorand continues its focus on institutional adoption and post-quantum resilience.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public, decentralized network for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance, instant settlement, and post-quantum resilience. Organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, asset tokenization, programmable finance, identity, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial applications that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more, visit algorand.co.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only. The information is provided by the Algorand Foundation and, while we strive to keep it accurate and current, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to its completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability for any purpose. Nothing in this release constitutes legal, financial, tax, or investment advice, nor an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation. References to third parties, including any organizations, agencies, products, or platforms, are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement, affiliation, or partnership beyond what is expressly stated. All third-party names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Operational figures reflect information available as of the date of this release and may be subject to revision. Any statements regarding future plans, integrations, deployments, or timelines are forward-looking and subject to change. The Algorand Foundation undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required.

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