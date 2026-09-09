LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas Group extends partnership with Newcastle United

LeoVegas Group has signed a new multi-year partnership deal with Premier League club Newcastle United, making BetMGM, one of the UK's leading iGaming brands, the Club's Official UK and European Betting Partner. The partnership ensures brand visibility to sports fans across the continent as BetMGM continues to grow its European footprint.

As the 2026/2027 Premier League season gets underway, LeoVegas Group has extended its partnership with one of England's leading clubs, Newcastle United, making BetMGM the Club's Official UK and European Betting Partner. The new and extended deal is a continuation of the successful partnership that began in 2024. As Official UK and European Betting Partner, BetMGM will be prominently featured via LED signage across every home game, static boards, and interview media backdrops.

Fans and customers can expect unique experiences through activations ranging from the Flight of the Mags tournament, which pitted fans against first-team stars, club legends, and professional darts players, to ticket giveaways and exclusive VIP matchday hospitality experiences. The fan-favorite BetMGM Half-Time Challenge, which offers fans the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, will also make a return.

Commenting on the extended partnership, LeoVegas Group Managing Director UK&I, Andy Wright, said "Newcastle United's ambition matches our own, and that shared drive is what's made this partnership so natural from the start. Supporters have fully embraced the BetMGM brand, and moments like the Half-Time Challenge is exactly why we wanted to extend our commitment. As we continue to grow, partnering with a club that shares our appetite to get better every year is exactly where we want to be - and we're looking forward to bringing even more of that signature Las Vegas energy to St. James' Park this season and beyond."

Newcastle United Chief Revenue Officer, Dave O'Connor, added "Our partnership with BetMGM has become a real favourite amongst our supporters over the last three seasons, consistently delivering memorable, fan-first experiences and generating viral moments that have driven our marketing ambitions. Renewing our partnership is testament to the strong trust and shared success we've built together. It reinforces our relentless ambition to build a powerful, global commercial portfolio, partnering with best-in-class brands across diverse sectors."

Earlier in August, LeoVegas Group launched its proprietary sportsbook, Tiger, across the UK through the BetMGM, LeoVegas, and BetUK brands. LeoVegas Group's proprietary sportsbook journey has already seen successful launches in Denmark, Brazil, and most recently, its home turf, Sweden. With an extended partnership with Newcastle United and a new in-house sportsbook packed with features such as odds boosts, partial cash out, acca flex, and new tailored experiences for the UK market, UK sports fans have an exciting season ahead.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Rikard Rinaldo, Director of Corporate Communications

+46 (0) 70 432 7640, press@leovegas.com

About LeoVegas Group

LeoVegas Group is a leading international igaming company with a clear vision to create the world's greatest igaming experience. The Group offers online casino, live casino, and sports betting via 9 brands in 9 jurisdictions. The Group continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,900 people in Europe, including at its headquarters in Stockholm and operations hub in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, the Group also invests and develops other igaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas Group became a subsidiary of the global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

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