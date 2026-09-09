Zekelman Industries Launches National Campaign to Simplify Sourcing for "Mission Critical" Projects

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in modular design and construction, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign, Mission Critical.

The new campaign introduces owners, developers, designers and contractors to the breadth of Zekelman's portfolio and highlights the Mission Critical Team as a single, dependable source for the steel products and in-depth project support their work demands. Zekelman companies cover a wide variety of project needs including structural steel, electrical raceways, mechanical piping, and services from engineering support and skid fabrication to nationwide distribution.

Mission critical projects, such as data center and large-scale factory construction, move at a scale and pace that leave little room for fragmented sourcing or uncertain supply. Zekelman works with customers early to optimize designs, and plan for product availability. That involvement is carried through delivery, providing owners and builders a simpler way to manage sourcing and greater confidence as their programs scale.

The campaign media includes national television, print, digital and social media. The Mission Critical campaign directly addresses the practical relief that comes from fewer supplier handoffs and simpler sourcing. The campaign tagline "The Future Belongs to the Agile" embraces the challenge to accelerate construction and scale to meet the big challenge. Creative executions direct the audience to an interactive online experience where they can explore Zekelman products and connect with the company's team directly.

"Customers should be able to bring one project to one manufacturing partner and know that the partner can see it through," said Barry Zekelman, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries. "Mission Critical makes the full portfolio visible in one place, from hollow structural sections and conduit to fire sprinkler pipe, skid fabrication and engineering support. The bigger the project, the earlier we should talk."

Link: https://www.zekelman.com/our-companies/markets-we-serve/data-center-mission-critical/

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 17 manufacturing locations and 3,300+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America and innovator in modular design and construction. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

Amanda.Donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Associate Director PR & PA, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/zekelman-industries-launches-national-campaign-to-simplify-sourcing-fo-1218631