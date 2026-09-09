Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2026.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2026, compared with 19 in the previous month and 44 in August 2025. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, three mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2026 increased 194% compared to the previous month, and were up 1911% compared to August 2025. The total number of financings in August 2026 was 29, compared with 30 the previous month and 62 in August 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were three new issuers on TSXV in August 2026, compared with six in the previous month and one in August 2025. The new listings were two mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in August 2026 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, and were down 27% compared to August 2025. There were 77 financings in August 2026, compared with 100 in the previous month and 124 in August 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|August 2026
|July 2026
|August 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2275
|2,267
|1,959
|New Issuers Listed
|14
|19
|44
|IPOs
|12
|17
|42
|Graduates from TSXV
|3
|1
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,930
|2,921
|2,609
|IPO Financings Raised
|$356,716,460
|$246,815,076
|$137,744,334
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$5,571,740,370
|$1,773,788,526
|$153,223,391
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,468,750
|$0
|$4,000,000
|Total Financings Raised
|$5,931,925,580
|$2,020,603,602
|$294,967,725
|Total Number of Financings
|29
|30
|62
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,253,321,243,857
|$7,034,036,882,775
|$5,807,523,267,484
Year-to-date Statistics
+
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|242
|196
|+23.5
|IPOs
|203
|176
|+15.3
|Graduates from TSXV
|18
|6
|+200.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,653,504,898
|$1,473,705,260
|+80.1
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$15,557,431,661
|$5,093,390,028
|+205.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$687,139,860
|$3,435,723,683
|-80.0
|Total Financings Raised
|$18,898,076,419
|$10,002,818,971
|+88.9
|Total Number of Financings
|389
|368
|+5.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$7,253,321,243,857
|$5,807,523,267,484
|+24.9
TSX Venture Exchange**
|August 2026
|July 2026
|August 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,706
|1,713
|1,796
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|6
|1
|IPOs
|1
|5
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|3
|1
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,760
|1,769
|1,861
|IPO Financings Raised
|$500,000
|$17,751,272
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$53,291,379
|$98,413,303
|$163,282,261
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$540,904,315
|$578,516,467
|$648,183,154
|Total Financings Raised
|$594,695,694
|$694,681,042
|$811,465,415
|Total Number of Financings
|77
|100
|124
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,429,746,905
|$126,746,188,467
|$118,520,010,996
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|31
|24
|+29.2
|IPOs
|11
|5
|+120.0
|Graduates to TSX
|18
|6
|+200.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$24,159,272
|$13,234,685
|+82.5
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,908,502,387
|$956,437,385
|+99.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$6,233,281,585
|$3,859,231,359
|+61.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$8,165,943,244
|$4,828,903,429
|+69.1
|Total Number of Financings
|944
|831
|+13.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,429,746,905
|$118,520,010,996
|+20.2
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Avantis CIBC Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|CAKE
|Avantis CIBC Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|CAGR
|Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF
|CAGX
|BMO Asset-Backed Securities ETF
|ZABS
|Brookfield Infrastructure L.P.
|BILP.PR.A
|Edge Copper Corporation
|EDCU
|Evolve Global Defense & Aerospace Index ETF
|CAMO
|Evolve NASDAQ Technology UltraYield ETF
|TECY
|iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF
|XINT
|iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio
|IBQT
|New Found Gold Corp.
|NFGC
|Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund
|PSY
|Talamore Mining Corp.
|TALA
|TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|TBCK
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Centauri Minerals Inc.
|CENT
|Goldera Exploration Ltd.
|GERA
|Luka Capital Corp.
|LUKA.P
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313613