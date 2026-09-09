Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2026.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2026, compared with 19 in the previous month and 44 in August 2025. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, three mining companies and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in August 2026 increased 194% compared to the previous month, and were up 1911% compared to August 2025. The total number of financings in August 2026 was 29, compared with 30 the previous month and 62 in August 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were three new issuers on TSXV in August 2026, compared with six in the previous month and one in August 2025. The new listings were two mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in August 2026 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, and were down 27% compared to August 2025. There were 77 financings in August 2026, compared with 100 in the previous month and 124 in August 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Issuers Listed 2275 2,267 1,959 New Issuers Listed 14 19 44 IPOs 12 17 42 Graduates from TSXV 3 1 1 Issues Listed 2,930 2,921 2,609 IPO Financings Raised $356,716,460 $246,815,076 $137,744,334 Secondary Financings Raised $5,571,740,370 $1,773,788,526 $153,223,391 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,468,750 $0 $4,000,000 Total Financings Raised $5,931,925,580 $2,020,603,602 $294,967,725 Total Number of Financings 29 30 62 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,253,321,243,857 $7,034,036,882,775 $5,807,523,267,484

Year-to-date Statistics

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2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 242 196 +23.5 IPOs 203 176 +15.3 Graduates from TSXV 18 6 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $2,653,504,898 $1,473,705,260 +80.1 Secondary Financings Raised $15,557,431,661 $5,093,390,028 +205.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $687,139,860 $3,435,723,683 -80.0 Total Financings Raised $18,898,076,419 $10,002,818,971 +88.9 Total Number of Financings 389 368 +5.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,253,321,243,857 $5,807,523,267,484 +24.9

TSX Venture Exchange **

August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 Issuers Listed 1,706 1,713 1,796 New Issuers Listed 3 6 1 IPOs 1 5 0 Graduates to TSX 3 1 1 Issues Listed 1,760 1,769 1,861 IPO Financings Raised $500,000 $17,751,272 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $53,291,379 $98,413,303 $163,282,261 Supplemental Financings Raised $540,904,315 $578,516,467 $648,183,154 Total Financings Raised $594,695,694 $694,681,042 $811,465,415 Total Number of Financings 77 100 124 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,429,746,905 $126,746,188,467 $118,520,010,996

Year-to-date Statistics

2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 31 24 +29.2 IPOs 11 5 +120.0 Graduates to TSX 18 6 +200.0 IPO Financings Raised $24,159,272 $13,234,685 +82.5 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,908,502,387 $956,437,385 +99.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $6,233,281,585 $3,859,231,359 +61.5 Total Financings Raised $8,165,943,244 $4,828,903,429 +69.1 Total Number of Financings 944 831 +13.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,429,746,905 $118,520,010,996 +20.2



**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Avantis CIBC Balanced Asset Allocation ETF CAKE Avantis CIBC Growth Asset Allocation ETF CAGR Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF CAGX BMO Asset-Backed Securities ETF ZABS Brookfield Infrastructure L.P. BILP.PR.A Edge Copper Corporation EDCU Evolve Global Defense & Aerospace Index ETF CAMO Evolve NASDAQ Technology UltraYield ETF TECY iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF XINT iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio IBQT New Found Gold Corp. NFGC Purpose Structured Equity Yield Fund PSY Talamore Mining Corp. TALA TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund TBCK

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Centauri Minerals Inc. CENT Goldera Exploration Ltd. GERA Luka Capital Corp. LUKA.P

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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