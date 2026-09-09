Enterprise Certification Partnership gives Karpa customers expedited LegitScript certification, dedicated support, and a faster path to launch.

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Karpa Health, a telehealth infrastructure platform for businesses launching and operating healthcare programs, announced an Enterprise Certification Partnership with LegitScript, a global leader in merchant and healthcare certification and monitoring.

The partnership gives eligible businesses launching on Karpa an accelerated path to LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification, with application preparation and dedicated support built into the Karpa launch process.

For healthcare businesses, LegitScript certification is critical to accessing payment processing and paid advertising while also serving as a recognized compliance credential with major platforms and technology providers.

For med spas, wellness businesses, entrepreneurs, and other healthcare companies entering telehealth, establishing payment processing, advertising, and compliance is one of the most complicated parts of launching. Karpa helps customers prepare their applications and connects them with expedited processing and dedicated LegitScript resources, rather than leaving them to navigate certification separately.

"Most of our customers come to us with a strong brand, an audience, or an existing business. What they need from Karpa is the infrastructure to launch and operate a telehealth business," said Chad Heidt, Co-Founder of Karpa Health. "Our goal is to make that process as simple as possible. Partnering with LegitScript gives our customers access to expedited certification and dedicated support, so they can get payment processing and paid advertising in place faster without having to navigate the process on their own."

Karpa powers the infrastructure businesses need to launch and operate telehealth programs, including GLP-1 weight management, peptide therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, hormone replacement therapy, skincare, hair loss, and sexual health. The platform includes licensed provider access, pharmacy fulfillment, payments, and patient management.

"Most platforms treat certification as a compliance checkbox to deal with later. Karpa Health is treating it as a foundation to build on from day one," said Angela Salter, VP of Enterprise Certification Sales and Strategic Partnerships at LegitScript. "We're excited to support Karpa so their customers can go-to-market compliantly and efficiently."

About Karpa Health

Karpa Health is the telehealth infrastructure platform for med spas, entrepreneurs, creators, and healthcare businesses. Karpa combines licensed provider access, pharmacy fulfillment, payments, and patient management to help businesses launch and operate telehealth programs.

Learn more at karpahealth.com.

About LegitScript

LegitScript is a global leader in merchant and healthcare certification and monitoring. Trusted by regulators, payment providers, and major online platforms, LegitScript helps companies in highly regulated industries operate safely, compliantly, and with integrity.

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