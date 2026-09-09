Agroz Inc. Enters Into Strategic Supply Agreement With Harvest Hive

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz" or the "Company"), an innovative Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), precision agricultural technology, and fresh produce supply chain developer, today announced that it has executed a milestone multi-year Strategic Fresh Produce Supply and Offtake Agreement with Harvest Hive Sdn Bhd ("Harvest Hive"), a premier agricultural enterprise and farm aggregator operating across the Cameron Highlands farming corridor in Pahang, Malaysia

Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest Hive will supply, and Agroz will offtake and distribute through its integrated retail, commercial, and institutional network, a diversified portfolio of high-demand everyday fresh highland vegetables. Harvest Hive currently aggregates and manages cultivation operations across more than 500 acres of combined commercial farmland in the Cameron Highlands, Malaysia's core temperate vegetable cultivation zone.

Strategic Highlights of the Agreement:

Massive Scale & Guaranteed Volume: Secures a consistent, high-volume baseline of everyday highland produce-including premium leafy greens (Romaine, Butterhead, Iceberg), fruiting vegetables (Japanese cucumbers, sweet bell peppers, cherry tomatoes), and brassicas.

Secures a consistent, high-volume baseline of everyday highland produce-including premium leafy greens (Romaine, Butterhead, Iceberg), fruiting vegetables (Japanese cucumbers, sweet bell peppers, cherry tomatoes), and brassicas. 500+ Acre Production Base: Direct aggregation access across more than 500 acres of high-yield farming parcels, drastically expanding Agroz's supply capacity beyond its existing proprietary indoor vertical CEA farming facilities.

Direct aggregation access across more than 500 acres of high-yield farming parcels, drastically expanding Agroz's supply capacity beyond its existing proprietary indoor vertical CEA farming facilities. Established Omnichannel Distribution: Leverages Agroz's proven cold chain logistics, post-harvest sorting hubs, and active distribution pipelines into premier supermarket and hypermarket banners across Malaysia (including Lotus's Malaysia, AEON Supermarkets, and premium grocers), as well as regional export corridors.

Leverages Agroz's proven cold chain logistics, post-harvest sorting hubs, and active distribution pipelines into premier supermarket and hypermarket banners across Malaysia (including Lotus's Malaysia, AEON Supermarkets, and premium grocers), as well as regional export corridors. Immediate Operational Rollout: Supply allocations and logistics integration have already been initiated, enabling immediate incremental volume throughput and revenue contribution for Agroz in the second half of fiscal year 2026.

"This strategic supply agreement with Harvest Hive represents a transformative leap in Agroz's growth trajectory and commercial aggregation strategy," stated Gerard Lim Kim Meng, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz Inc. "While our indoor precision vertical farming facilities continue to define the benchmark for pesticide-free, biosecure leafy greens, integrating Harvest Hive's vast 500-acre Cameron Highlands cultivation footprint allows Agroz to immediately fulfill soaring wholesale, retail supermarket, and export demand at unprecedented scale.

A Representative of Harvest Hive Sdn Bhd commented: "Harvest Hive has built a trusted network of commercial growers across 500 acres of the most fertile highland soil in Malaysia. Partnering with Agroz Inc. connects our farming communities directly to institutional capital, advanced cold chain logistics, and premium retail offtake channels. By combining our robust field yields with Agroz's cutting-edge AgTech ecosystem and public company market reach, we are establishing a transparent, sustainable, and reliable supply chain that benefits growers and consumers alike."

Commercial Mechanics & Quality Governance

The agreement incorporates a structured, transparent floating market pricing framework linked to certified wholesale benchmarks published by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and benchmark central markets, coupled with negotiated volume margin discounts and grade-tier incentives. All produce supplied under this partnership will strictly adhere to the food safety standards set out under the Malaysian Food Act 1983, statutory Maximum Residue Limits (MRL), and Good Agricultural Practice (myGAP) guidelines.

About Harvest Hive Sdn Bhd

Headquartered in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia, Harvest Hive Sdn Bhd is an agricultural management, aggregation, and farming solutions provider. With an operational footprint encompassing over 500 acres of combined high-altitude farmland and an extensive network of experienced highland growers, Harvest Hive specializes in the commercial cultivation, aggregation, and cold-chain staging of premium temperate vegetables, fruiting crops, and specialty produce.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in the Offering. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us more fully described in Agroz's filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE Agroz Inc