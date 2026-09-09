IDT Corporation: NRSInsights' August 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

August same-store sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year

The average price paid for the top 500 items in August increased 1.7% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for August 2026.

As of August 31, 2026, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 40,200 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 34,800 independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

August Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to August 2026 and are compared to August 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a "per calendar day" basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)

SALES Same-store sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2026), same-store sales increased 3.3% year-over-year.



Same-store sales decreased 1.8% compared to the previous month (July 2026). Same-store sales in July 2026 increased 0.2% compared to the previous month (June 2026).



For the three months ended August 31, 2026, same-store sales increased 1.5% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD Units sold decreased 1.6% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2026), units sold decreased 0.7% year over year. Units sold were unchanged compared to the previous month (July 2026). Units sold in July 2026 decreased 0.5% compared to the previous month (June 2026).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE Baskets decreased 3.1% year-over-year. In the previous month (July 2026), baskets decreased 1.1% year-over-year. Baskets decreased 0.4% compared to the previous month (July 2026). Baskets in July 2026 decreased 1.0% compared to the previous month (June 2026).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in July 2026 increased 1.7% year-over-year. In July, prices also increased 1.7% year over year.



Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

"Same-store sales in August 2026 decreased 1.1% compared to August 2025. In July, sales had increased 3.3% year-over-year. Units sold and baskets sold both decreased in August for the second consecutive month. Despite the overall drop, sales of performance beverages, prepared cocktails, wine-based cocktails and hydration beverages saw robust increases. Inflation, as measured by the relative prices of our top selling items, was 1.7% - unchanged from July's level.

"Regionally, sales in the Washington DC metropolitan area led the sales decline. Stores in the South and West regions generally under-performed, with the notable exception of the Raleigh-Durham metro area, while the Midwest and Great Lakes regions trended above average."

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of August 2026 with August 2025 are derived from approximately 254 million transactions processed through the approximately 26,200 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of August 2026 with July 2026 are derived from approximately 303 million transactions processed through approximately 33,800 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended August 31, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 728 million transactions processed through stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 206 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in several Canadian markets. During August 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.3 billion in sales across 155 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions, effectively manage their businesses, and integrate with leading online order and delivery platforms. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure both execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

Brandon.Thurber@nrsplus.com

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt.net

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NRS Same-Store Sales YoY Change % (3 month rolling average)