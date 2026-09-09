WeShop Holdings Limited: WeShop Appoints Chidi Achara as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy and Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), ("WeShop" or the "Company"), the first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Chidi Achara as Chief Product Officer. Mr. Achara will oversee WeShop's product strategy, roadmap, and user experience, integrating AI-native capabilities to deepen engagement while leading the platform's continued expansion and evolution as WeShop scales its shopping, sharing, and ownership model.





"WeShop is at an exciting inflection point, and product is at the center of where we go next," said Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop. "Chidi brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, technological fluency and an understanding of how emerging technologies translate into experiences people actually want to use. His experience leading organizations through major shifts in technology, including the emergence of AI-native products, makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

Mr. Achara brings decades of experience building and scaling digital products and experiences at a global level. He joins WeShop from Huge, where he served as Global Chief Product Officer, leading a 700-person organization across product, technology, design, data, AI and marketing. Previously, he served as President of Brain.ai and held senior leadership roles at Stash, where he helped drive customer growth, revenue and a $125 million Series G financing.

"My work has centered on scaling businesses at the intersection of product, brand and community," said Achara. "Today, WeShop is redefining the relationship between consumers and the platforms they use and I'm excited to lead the company through its next stage of growth and scale a platform that puts its network of consumer shareholders at the center of its success."

Mr. Achara assumed the role of chief product officer effective Sept. 1, 2026, reporting directly to CEO Maria Weaver as WeShop enters its next phase of growth.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding WeShop's product strategy, roadmap, and user experience; the integration of AI-native capabilities to deepen engagement; the platform's continued expansion and evolution; scaling of WeShop's shopping, sharing, and ownership model; WeShop entering its next phase of growth; and the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026 and its Report on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on August 24, 2026 and which includes WeShop's financials as of and for the period ended June 30, 2026. WeShop's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov

Press: weshop@skyya.com

Corporate: corporate@we.shop

Commercial: partnerships@we.shop

IR: investor.relations@we.shop

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