Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41VVZ | ISIN: VGG1472N1252 | Ticker-Symbol: U9D0
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 15:25
4,320 Euro
+0,93 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WeShop Holdings Limited: WeShop Appoints Chidi Achara as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy and Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP), ("WeShop" or the "Company"), the first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Chidi Achara as Chief Product Officer. Mr. Achara will oversee WeShop's product strategy, roadmap, and user experience, integrating AI-native capabilities to deepen engagement while leading the platform's continued expansion and evolution as WeShop scales its shopping, sharing, and ownership model.

Chidi Achara Headshot

"WeShop is at an exciting inflection point, and product is at the center of where we go next," said Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop. "Chidi brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, technological fluency and an understanding of how emerging technologies translate into experiences people actually want to use. His experience leading organizations through major shifts in technology, including the emergence of AI-native products, makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

Mr. Achara brings decades of experience building and scaling digital products and experiences at a global level. He joins WeShop from Huge, where he served as Global Chief Product Officer, leading a 700-person organization across product, technology, design, data, AI and marketing. Previously, he served as President of Brain.ai and held senior leadership roles at Stash, where he helped drive customer growth, revenue and a $125 million Series G financing.

"My work has centered on scaling businesses at the intersection of product, brand and community," said Achara. "Today, WeShop is redefining the relationship between consumers and the platforms they use and I'm excited to lead the company through its next stage of growth and scale a platform that puts its network of consumer shareholders at the center of its success."

Mr. Achara assumed the role of chief product officer effective Sept. 1, 2026, reporting directly to CEO Maria Weaver as WeShop enters its next phase of growth.

About WeShop
WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding WeShop's product strategy, roadmap, and user experience; the integration of AI-native capabilities to deepen engagement; the platform's continued expansion and evolution; scaling of WeShop's shopping, sharing, and ownership model; WeShop entering its next phase of growth; and the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026 and its Report on Form 6-K, filed with the SEC on August 24, 2026 and which includes WeShop's financials as of and for the period ended June 30, 2026. WeShop's filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov

Press: weshop@skyya.com
Corporate: corporate@we.shop
Commercial: partnerships@we.shop
IR: investor.relations@we.shop

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e7f204-e82c-4408-937e-fcb05b35982f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.