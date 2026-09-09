Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EQV3 | ISIN: CA6037051043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINK VENTURES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINK VENTURES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 14:48 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drill Program Underway at Mink Ventures Corporation's Rankin Ni Cu Co Project

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") today announced it has executed a drill contract to test priority targets at its newly option Rankin Ni, Cu, Co Project, located approximately 35km west of Timmins Ontario (Figure 1). Mobilization of the drill to the property is underway and drilling is expected to commence imminently.

Two drill holes (450 meters), to test two priority VTEM Maxwell Plate anomalies with inordinately high, conductive values (Figures 2 & 3) are planned. Since acquiring the Rankin Property in July, Mink obtained an independent geophysical review of the Maxwell Plate data received from the optionor. This work confirmed the presence of highly conductive zones suggesting the presence of massive sulphide zones with potential to host associated nickel, copper, and cobalt. The Rankin Property is located in the highly prospective Kam Kotia gabbro complex. Further, the targets at the Rankin Property are covered by a strong coincident gravity response which supports the possibility of a sulphide zone associated with the VTEM targets.

Kevin Filo, VP Exploration commented, "Mink has utilized VTEM airborne surveys and associated Maxwell Plate imaging technology to accurately define the geometry of conductive targets for drill testing. Mink's prior exploration efforts on it holding west of Timmins confirmed that this methodology works as conductive sulphide zones were intersected at the interpreted target depth. This technology provides Mink with the best opportunity to intersect massive sulphide with potential nickel, copper, cobalt mineralization."

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo is a Director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km² adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km² Warren Ni Cu Co Project and its newly optioned Rankin Property. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,672,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.minkventures.com or www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information", including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm, Warren and Rankin Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project, Rankin Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Figure 1: Mink Projects General Location Map

Mink Projects General Location Map

Figure 2: Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies

Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies

Figure 3: Rankin Gravity Map

Rankin Gravity Map

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efc05a43-c7f2-4c70-97bc-63de316cbca4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4996f5d5-fc1a-4555-a752-770d900854a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39cf0df0-35ad-48dc-950d-ffbc7595beb0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.