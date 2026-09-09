Drill Program Underway at Mink Ventures Corporation's Rankin Ni Cu Co Project

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") today announced it has executed a drill contract to test priority targets at its newly option Rankin Ni, Cu, Co Project, located approximately 35km west of Timmins Ontario (Figure 1). Mobilization of the drill to the property is underway and drilling is expected to commence imminently.

Two drill holes (450 meters), to test two priority VTEM Maxwell Plate anomalies with inordinately high, conductive values (Figures 2 & 3) are planned. Since acquiring the Rankin Property in July, Mink obtained an independent geophysical review of the Maxwell Plate data received from the optionor. This work confirmed the presence of highly conductive zones suggesting the presence of massive sulphide zones with potential to host associated nickel, copper, and cobalt. The Rankin Property is located in the highly prospective Kam Kotia gabbro complex. Further, the targets at the Rankin Property are covered by a strong coincident gravity response which supports the possibility of a sulphide zone associated with the VTEM targets.

Kevin Filo, VP Exploration commented, "Mink has utilized VTEM airborne surveys and associated Maxwell Plate imaging technology to accurately define the geometry of conductive targets for drill testing. Mink's prior exploration efforts on it holding west of Timmins confirmed that this methodology works as conductive sulphide zones were intersected at the interpreted target depth. This technology provides Mink with the best opportunity to intersect massive sulphide with potential nickel, copper, cobalt mineralization."

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo is a Director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km² adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km² Warren Ni Cu Co Project and its newly optioned Rankin Property. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,672,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.minkventures.com or www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information", including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm, Warren and Rankin Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project, Rankin Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or ac curacy of this release.

Figure 1: Mink Projects General Location Map





Figure 2: Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies





Figure 3: Rankin Gravity Map





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efc05a43-c7f2-4c70-97bc-63de316cbca4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4996f5d5-fc1a-4555-a752-770d900854a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39cf0df0-35ad-48dc-950d-ffbc7595beb0