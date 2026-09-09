Beyond Meat, Inc.: Beyond Meat Debuts Phytosphere Portfolio

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), also known as Beyond the Plant Protein Company, today announced the launch of the Phytosphere, a portfolio of products designed to make it easier to access the superpowers of plants. Available at the newly launched www.BeyondPlantProtein.com, the portfolio brings together powders, bars, beverages, and center-of-plate offerings in an integrated nutrition platform that allows consumers to stack nutrients-from plant protein and fiber to polyphenols and phytosterols-across the course of their day and week.

"The nutritive benefits of plants are extraordinary, yet we often fail to get meaningful amounts of these superpowers in our modern diet," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "The Phytosphere portfolio invites the consumer into a world where access to powerful phytonutrition is cutting edge, delicious, and convenient. As with our innovation more generally, we are building out the Phytosphere portfolio with our consumers, and for our consumers, and have been looking forward to this launch."

Meet the Phytosphere Portfolio

Beyond Star Series, including: Beyond Starmatter: A nutrient boosted protein powder that delivers plant protein, fiber, probiotics, extracts with polyphenols, plant sterols, biotin, adaptogens, vitamins, minerals, and more. Beyond Starmatter will be available in Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Banana, Golden Latte, and Plain. Beyond Starcut: A savory plant-based jerky bar made with plant protein and mycelium, delivering 17g of protein and 3g of fiber with 0g added sugar, 1 0mg of cholesterol, no added antibiotics or hormones, 2 and no added nitrates or nitrites. 3 Available in Asada Style, Spicy Southwest BBQ Style, and Classic Dill Flavored.

Beyond Veggie: A burger made with more than 10 fruits and vegetables, legumes, seeds, plant protein, extracts with polyphenols, and plant sterols, 4 which, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. 5 Each burger patty serving delivers 12g of protein and 6g of fiber, with 0mg of cholesterol. Available in Chipotle Black Bean and Spiced Chickpea, Beyond Veggie is a good source of protein, iron, 6 potassium, 7 and magnesium. 8 Beyond Veggie joins a broad range of center-of-plate products available on the Phytosphere, including Beyond Steak Filet and Beyond Ground Faba.

which, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Each burger patty serving delivers 12g of protein and 6g of fiber, with 0mg of cholesterol. Available in Chipotle Black Bean and Spiced Chickpea, Beyond Veggie is a good source of protein, iron, potassium, and magnesium. Beyond Veggie joins a broad range of center-of-plate products available on the Phytosphere, including Beyond Steak Filet and Beyond Ground Faba. Beyond Immerse: A crisp, sparkling protein beverage that delivers 20g of plant protein, 5g of fiber, electrolytes, and antioxidants with just 110 calories per can. Beyond Immerse, which is made with organic agave, is available in Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Berry.





Consumers can purchase products individually or select from curated bundles-On-the-Go, Essentials, Performance, and Elite-created to make it simple to stack complementary plant nutrients across their diets. Shoppers can also build custom bundles tailored to their individual tastes and routines.

To explore the Phytosphere and be among the first to try the new portfolio, visit www.BeyondPlantProtein.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Melanie Daifotis

Melanie.daifotis@beyondmeat.com

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1 See nutrition information for sodium content.

2 Like all plant-based foods

3 Except for naturally occurring nitrates and/or nitrites

4 Made with 500mg of plant sterols and 500mg of grape seed extract with naturally occurring polyphenols.

5 A serving of Beyond Veggie supplies 0.5g of plant sterols. Foods containing at least 0.5g per serving of plant sterols eaten with meals or snacks for a daily total intake of 2g as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

6 Naturally occurring

7 Naturally occurring

8 Naturally occurring

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f7a2df1-cafd-41bc-88de-ea417a3a1f54

Beyond Meat Debuts Phytosphere Portfolio

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