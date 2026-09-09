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WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:01
22,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,25022,95017:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Ignitis grupe: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe"

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 9 September 2026, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB "Ignitis grupe" consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.
1.1. To agree to AB "Ignitis grupe" consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

2. Approval of the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.
2.1. To approve the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

3. Allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" for the period ended 30 June 2026, which is shorter than the financial year.
3.1. To allocate a dividend of EUR 0.704 per ordinary registered share of AB "Ignitis grupe" to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupe" and pay dividends of EUR 50,961,827.84 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.

4. Approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB "Ignitis grupe" and the power of attorney.
4.1. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of AB "Ignitis grupe" (attached).
4.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB "Ignitis grupe" or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on the allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group's ordinary registered shares (hereinafter - ORS) at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 23 September 2026. The ex-date, from which the Group's ORS acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the first half of 2026, is 22 September 2026

The dividends will be paid on 2 October 2026 to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group's shareholders through the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after the deduction of personal or corporate income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter - GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer the Bank of New York Mellon (link), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including the guidance on taxation, is attached and available on the Group's website

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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