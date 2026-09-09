New Green Hemp, Inc.: New Green Hemp Announces Leadership Realignment, EcoGreen Development Priorities and Capital Planning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) ("NGHI" or the "Company") today announced a Board-approved leadership realignment and provided updates on development priorities for its wholly owned subsidiary, EcoGreen Biotech, LLC, as well as capital-planning discussions reviewed at the Company's August 13, 2026, Board meeting.

Under the approved realignment, Travis Cockerham became interim Chief Financial Officer while continuing as Chief Executive Officer, and Michael C. Minardi will serve as President. Cockerham and Minardi will continue serving on the Board alongside Donald Mock. Tracy S. Anderson and Archibald Lowe have stepped down from their respective officer and director positions. These changes became effective on August 13, 2026.

Developing practical applications for hemp-based materials

EcoGreen is developing hemp-based bioplastics and composites using patent-pending processes designed to convert hemp feedstock without solvents. Management also outlined work on hemp-based construction formulations for spray insulation, poured applications, and potential 3D printing.

The Company is evaluating opportunities to incorporate these materials into sustainable and affordable housing, including discussions involving New York developments. Management is also exploring hemp-based insulation for battery enclosures, with the goal of evaluating thermal performance and cost relative to existing materials. These opportunities remain subject to technical evaluation, commercial agreements, and available funding.

Research collaboration and commercialization infrastructure

EcoGreen is pursuing research collaboration opportunities with nationally recognized universities to support material development, testing, and potential commercialization. The scope of any collaboration, including facility access, funding and intellectual-property rights, will depend on applicable agreements and approvals.

The Company is also planning research and pilot-scale infrastructure intended to support testing, process development and the potential transition of selected technologies to industrial-scale production. Implementation and timing will depend on technical results, capital availability, facility arrangements and project-specific requirements.

"Our focus is on translating materials development into practical solutions for manufacturing, housing and energy infrastructure," said Travis Cockerham, Chief Executive Officer of New Green Hemp. "We are aligning our leadership and development priorities with the work needed to validate these applications, build commercial relationships, and prepare for the next stage of growth."

Capital planning and potential forward stock split

At the August 13 meeting, management discussed financing alternatives intended to support research and development, operating needs and potential commercialization activities. The Company's objective is to match capital access with project requirements and development milestones. The Board also considered the potential benefits of a forward stock split as part of its review of the Company's capital structure and trading liquidity. At that meeting, the Board deferred a final determination; no split ratio or implementation date was approved. The Company intends to provide additional updates as material developments are confirmed.

About New Green Hemp, Inc.

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) is developing a business focused on renewable materials and their industrial applications. Its wholly owned subsidiary, EcoGreen Biotech, LLC, is developing hemp-based material technologies for potential use in manufacturing and other commercial markets - https://newgreenhemp.com/ & https://ecogreenbiotech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning product development, housing and energy-storage applications, potential academic collaborations, research and pilot-scale infrastructure, industrial-scale production, commercialization, financing, capital planning and a possible forward stock split. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including access to capital, technical validation, facility availability, intellectual-property arrangements, execution of agreements, institutional approvals, project economics, market acceptance and applicable corporate and regulatory processes. Discussions and plans do not ensure institutional participation, funding, completed facilities or commercial deployment. A forward stock split may not occur or produce anticipated benefits. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor and Media Contact

New Green Hemp, Inc.

757-306-6090

info@newgreenhemp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56697f19-9443-426a-a5d7-edc356c613ac

New Green Hemp Announces Leadership Realignment, EcoGreen Development Priorities and Capital Plannin...

New Green Hemp, Inc. (OTC: NGHI) announced a Board-approved leadership realignment and provided upda...