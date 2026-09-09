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WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 17:48
149,25 Euro
-0,37 % -0,55
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,85149,2517:51
148,85149,2517:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 15:18 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms confidence in the Company's leadership and strategy

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms
confidence in the Company's leadership and strategy

Paris, France (9 September 2026) - With reference to recent press reports and public statements, the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors reaffirms unanimously its full confidence in Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Paul du Saillant, the executive team and the mid and long-term strategy approved by the Board, which continues to be supported by the strong Company's results.

The Board remains committed to preserving the stability and sense of responsibility that have always defined EssilorLuxottica, in the interests of its employees, shareholders, partners and customers.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.