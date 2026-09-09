EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms confidence in the Company's leadership and strategy

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors unanimously reaffirms

confidence in the Company's leadership and strategy

Paris, France (9 September 2026) - With reference to recent press reports and public statements, the EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors reaffirms unanimously its full confidence in Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Paul du Saillant, the executive team and the mid and long-term strategy approved by the Board, which continues to be supported by the strong Company's results.

The Board remains committed to preserving the stability and sense of responsibility that have always defined EssilorLuxottica, in the interests of its employees, shareholders, partners and customers.