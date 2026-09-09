BetterWay Blood Testing Shows How U.S. Logistics Can Help Expand Access to Healthcare at Made in America Summit

Pairing sophisticated logistics with patient-friendly fingertip collection without phlebotomists could reduce non-adherence to routine testing

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, will host an activation during the Made in America Summit on Thursday, September 10 from 12 pm - 5 pm. This activation is designed to spark conversation about the role logistics can play in addressing barriers to blood testing.

Made in America is a two-day summit, hosted at STATION NWA in partnership with the University of Arkansas and Capital Factory in Bentonville, Arkansas, where capital meets capability and the factory floor meets the front line. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, supply chain leaders, advanced manufacturers, and defense innovators to strengthen economic competitiveness, population health, and national security. Through its participation, BetterWay helps connect those priorities by illustrating how patient-friendly diagnostic testing can be delivered through infrastructure already embedded in communities.

Attendees can experience the patient-friendly BetterWay fingertip collection on Thursday, September 10 from 12 pm - 5 pm in the Common Areas of the Ledger. BetterWay Lipid Panels will be available, allowing attendees to seamlessly integrate health screenings into their summit experience. Participants will receive easy-to-understand test results in one to two days. BetterWay invites leaders across logistics, retail, manufacturing, and consumer services to consider how their existing networks can become part of a more convenient, accessible healthcare experience.

During the event's happy hour on Thursday, September 10 from 5 pm - 6:30 pm, Babson Diagnostics CEO Web Golinkin will be a featured speaker, sharing perspectives on innovation, community, and the opportunity to rethink how we can leverage the U.S. logistics footprint to expand access to healthcare.

"The same infrastructure that brings products and services closer to consumers can help bring essential healthcare closer, too," said Web Golinkin, CEO of Babson Diagnostics. "Our goal at Made in America is to show how more accessible blood collection can help connect people to timely health information and ultimately, support better population health."

"Made in America is about the people and ideas shaping what comes next-and healthcare has to be part of that story," said Bryan Chambers, President & co-founder at Capital Factory and The Texas Fund. "Bentonville sits at the nerve center of global commerce, where the systems that move products, services, and ideas at scale are built and refined every day. BetterWay is compelling because it brings a patient-friendly healthcare solution that can tap into the logistics, retail, and consumer-access infrastructure already in place-creating a practical pathway to expand access to blood testing and deliver meaningful impact at scale."

About BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This is designed to improve the patient experience, increase adherence to testing, optimize staffing efficiency, and advance health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ray Young

Razor Sharp PR

512.694.0697

ray@razorsharppr.com

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SOURCE: BetterWay Blood Testing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/betterwaytm-blood-testing-shows-how-u.s.-logistics-can-help-expand-ac-1218644