MTM, Inc.: MTM Transit Awarded Contract to Operate Scottsdale Trolley Service

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / MTM Transit, a leading provider of transportation management and transit operations services, has been awarded a contract by the City of Scottsdale to operate the Scottsdale Trolley system, one of Arizona's most recognizable public transportation services. Beginning September 13, MTM Transit will assume responsibility for operating Scottsdale's fare-free trolley network under an initial 22-month contract with three one-year renewal options.

The Scottsdale Trolley system provides convenient transportation throughout the city using a fleet of 17 vehicles, including diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) trolleys, serving three fixed routes. The service connects residents and visitors to Scottsdale's neighborhoods, shopping districts, dining destinations, entertainment venues, community events, and other key destinations across the city.

MTM Transit brings extensive experience delivering safe, reliable, and customer-focused transportation solutions to communities nationwide. The company will leverage its operational expertise, commitment to safety, and innovative approach to service delivery to support the City's transportation goals and enhance the rider experience.

"MTM Transit is honored to partner with the City of Scottsdale to operate this iconic community service," said Brian Balogh, MTM Transit's Chief Operating Officer. "The Scottsdale Trolley plays an important role in connecting residents and visitors to the people, places, and experiences that make Scottsdale such a vibrant destination. Our team is committed to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality service every day while building a strong partnership with the City and delivering an exceptional experience for every rider."

The contract further expands MTM Transit's growing presence in Arizona and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to helping communities improve mobility and access through innovative transportation solutions.

"At MTM Transit, Every Trip is Important," Balogh added. "Whether someone is traveling to work, visiting Old Town Scottsdale, attending a special event, or exploring the city for the first time, we are dedicated to ensuring every trip is safe, dependable, and welcoming."

About MTM Transit

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating equitable, accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

Contact Information

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

marketing@mtm-inc.net

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/mtm-transit-awarded-contract-to-operate-scottsdale-trolley-service-1199618