Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:01
20,000 Euro
-0,99 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60022,20017:14
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Hires Kyle Bucsa as Assistant Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it has recently hired Kyle Bucsa as Assistant Vice President.

"We are excited to announce that Kyle Bucsa has joined as Assistant Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance. Kyle is responsible for structuring and underwriting new and existing lending opportunities while partnering closely with our RM's and equity sponsors and management teams. Kyle will play an important role in supporting our continued growth strategy, deepening existing sponsor relationships, and helping expand our presence across the lower middle market sponsor finance landscape. We are excited about the expertise and industry perspective Kyle brings to the team and look forward to his contributions in 2026 and beyond." Said O2 Sponsor Finance President Joe Gaffigan.

Kyle brings strong experience to his new role, having built a strong track record in commercial lending across 5+ years at Signature Bank (now a division of Esquire Bank) including completing their commercial bank training rotational program. Throughout his career, Kyle has worked closely with private equity firms, private credit firms, syndicated credit transactions and fund finance facilities.

Kyle earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Iowa - Tippie College of Business.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of June 30, 2026, Old Second has approximately $6.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-hires-kyle-bucsa-as-assistant-vice-president-1216995

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.