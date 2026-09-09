Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Hires Kyle Bucsa as Assistant Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, today announced that it has recently hired Kyle Bucsa as Assistant Vice President.

"We are excited to announce that Kyle Bucsa has joined as Assistant Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance. Kyle is responsible for structuring and underwriting new and existing lending opportunities while partnering closely with our RM's and equity sponsors and management teams. Kyle will play an important role in supporting our continued growth strategy, deepening existing sponsor relationships, and helping expand our presence across the lower middle market sponsor finance landscape. We are excited about the expertise and industry perspective Kyle brings to the team and look forward to his contributions in 2026 and beyond." Said O2 Sponsor Finance President Joe Gaffigan.

Kyle brings strong experience to his new role, having built a strong track record in commercial lending across 5+ years at Signature Bank (now a division of Esquire Bank) including completing their commercial bank training rotational program. Throughout his career, Kyle has worked closely with private equity firms, private credit firms, syndicated credit transactions and fund finance facilities.

Kyle earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Iowa - Tippie College of Business.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website: www.oldsecond.com.

As of June 30, 2026, Old Second has approximately $6.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in loans.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/o2-sponsor-finance-hires-kyle-bucsa-as-assistant-vice-president-1216995