Charm Security Recognized in the 2026 Datos Insights Impact Awards for Scam and APP Fraud Prevention Innovation

Charm's Agentic AI Workforce was recognized for its innovative approach to prevent and resolve fraud and scams.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Charm Security, the company building the Agentic AI Workforce for fraud, scams and cybercrime prevention and resolution, has been named the Silver Medalist in the Best Scam & Authorized Push Payment (APP) Fraud Prevention Innovation category of the 2026 Datos Insights Impact Awards in Fraud & AML.

The Datos Impact Awards recognize organizations and technology providers advancing innovation across financial services. A panel of fraud and AML industry experts and Datos Insights strategic advisors selected recipients after a comprehensive evaluation of the nominated solutions.

Charm Security was recognized for its Agentic AI Workforce, which helps financial institutions move from detection to action across the fraud lifecycle - from the back-office fraud teams to frontline contact centers and branches. Charm's AI agents provide capabilities across prevention, investigation, real-time intervention, and resolution, supporting fraud and frontline teams when customers may be actively manipulated into authorizing payments or transferring funds.

Powered by Charm's Human Vulnerabilities & Exploits model, HVE, Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral science to understand both the case and the human dynamics behind it. This enables the Agentic Workforce to address human-centric fraud - the moments when victims are being manipulated, frontline teams are responding, and investigators are trying to connect the fragmented signals.

"Scams and authorized push payment (APP) fraud are designed to exploit individual vulnerabilities. Effective scam defense needs an understanding of both attack techniques and victim psychology. Institutions focused on technical controls often miss the human-centric dimension of coordinated fraud attacks," says Chuck Subrt, Fraud & AML Practice Director, Datos Insights. "Charm Security's Agentic AI Workforce seeks to identify and interrupt human-centric fraud by analyzing attacker tactics and victim psychology and enabling intervention before funds move."

The recognition follows Charm's win for Best Technological Solution at the 2026 Global Anti-Scam Alliance Scam Fighter Awards and reflects growing industry attention to Charm's approach of combining fraud expertise with behavioral science to improve scam and fraud prevention, intervention, and resolution.

"We're honored to be recognized by Datos Insights in one of the most critical areas of fraud prevention today," said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. "Scams challenge financial institutions to understand not only the transaction, but the manipulation happening behind it. This award reinforces our belief that combining fraud expertise with behavioral science is essential to helping institutions intervene earlier and protect customers more effectively."

About Charm Security

Charm Security builds the Agentic AI Workforce for fraud, scams, and cybercrime prevention and resolution. Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral psychology and a deep understanding of human vulnerabilities and exploit techniques to guide real-time prevention, intervention and resolution in high-risk moments.

Acting as expert teammates to fraud, financial crime, security, and customer-facing teams, Charm helps institutions reduce losses and operational costs while improving decision quality, speed, and overall effectiveness.

www.charmsecurity.com

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights is the leading research and advisory partner to the banking, insurance, and securities industries - both the financial services firms and the technology providers who serve them. The Datos Impact Awards recognize and celebrate innovation achieved by financial institutions, insurers, and solution providers, highlighting what best-in-class business impact looks like across the financial services industry.

datos-insights.com

Media Contact

Charm Security

Juliana Goldman

juliana.goldman@charmsecurity.com

SOURCE: Charm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/charm-security-recognized-in-the-2026-datos-insights-impact-award-1218070