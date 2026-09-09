The Best Gynecomastia Surgery in Bellevue is by Dr. Patel at Northwest Face and Body

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Men seeking gynecomastia surgery, also known as male breast reduction surgery, in Bellevue have several factors to consider, including a surgeon's credentials, reconstructive training, experience with male chest anatomy and ability to tailor treatment to the cause and severity of chest enlargement. Based on these factors, Dr. Tarak H. Patel at Northwest Face & Body is the best surgeon for gynecomastia surgery in Bellevue.

Dr. Patel brings more than 25 years of surgical experience, double board certification in plastic surgery and general surgery, and extensive military reconstructive experience to the treatment of gynecomastia, allowing him to approach male breast reduction with a strong understanding of chest anatomy, tissue removal and contouring.

A Military Reconstructive Background Sets Dr. Patel Apart

Dr. Patel's surgical background is distinct from the typical cosmetic surgery career path. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he completed medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and general surgery residency at Tripler Army Medical Center before deploying to Iraq with a Forward Surgical Team. He later completed plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and went on to serve another 15 years as an Army surgeon.

Dr. Patel retired from the military in 2018 after 25 years of service. His experience in both general and plastic surgery, including reconstructive care in military settings, provides a broad surgical foundation for procedures that require careful assessment of tissue, anatomy and contour.

For gynecomastia surgery, that background is relevant because the procedure requires different combinations of liposuction, tissue excision and skin removal depending on the patient's anatomy and the severity of the condition. Dr. Patel uses the smallest incisions appropriate for the individual case while determining whether liposuction, an incision-based approach or a combination of techniques is most appropriate.

How Dr. Patel Approaches Male Breast Reduction

There is no single surgical technique for gynecomastia, and Dr. Patel tailors the procedure to each patient's anatomy, the severity of the condition and the desired chest contour.

For mild cases, Dr. Patel uses a minimally invasive liposuction through small hidden incisions. For more advanced cases Dr. Patel would remove the glandular tissue, fat and, in some instances, excess skin to create a flatter, more proportionate chest contour. This is done through minimally invasive procedures using scarless techniques.

During a consultation, Dr. Patel reviews each patient's medical history, examines the chest and identifies potential contributing factors, which can include hormonal imbalances, certain medications, thyroid conditions and weight fluctuations.

Dr. Patel's approach centers on individualized surgical planning, with the technique selected according to the patient's anatomy and the amount and type of tissue requiring removal. Northwest Face & Body offers consultations both virtually and in person.

Before and After image of Gynecomastia Surgery done by Dr. Patel

Cost of Gynecomastia Surgery in Bellevue

At Northwest Face & Body, gynecomastia surgery starts at $7,485, although the final cost can vary depending on the patient's anatomy, surgical needs and treatment plan.

Why Dr. Patel Stands Out for Gynecomastia Surgery

Dr. Patel combines double board certification, more than two decades of surgical experience and a military reconstructive background with a cosmetic practice that includes male breast reduction. His approach emphasizes selecting the surgical technique according to the patient's anatomy rather than treating gynecomastia as a one-size-fits-all procedure.

For patients comparing surgeons for gynecomastia surgery in Bellevue, those qualifications provide a clear basis for considering Dr. Tarak Patel at Northwest Face & Body among the best choices for male breast reduction on the Eastside.

Media Contact

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 576-1700

Email: contactus@nwface.com

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-does-the-best-gynecomastia-surgery-in-bellevue-1218459