CVS Health Marks 20 Years of Free Community Health Screening Program As New Survey Reveals Many U.S. Adults Still Face Barriers to Preventive Health Screenings

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / New survey findings commissioned by CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) reveal that many Americans face persistent barriers accessing preventive health screenings. Nearly one in four adults have delayed speaking with a health professional about health concerns because of barriers related to access, cost or availability, and one-third were unaware that community screening programs exist.

"People aren't telling us that preventive health screenings don't matter; they're telling us that accessing them can be harder than it should be," said Jenny McColloch, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Community Impact, CVS Health. "This survey reinforces what we've seen over the past 20 years through Project Health: when screenings are convenient, accessible and offered in places people already know and trust, they're more likely to take that first step. That's why we've continued to bring preventive health services directly into communities and help people better understand their health."

As Project Health marks its 20th anniversary, the program continues to demonstrate the impact of community-based prevention. Since launching in 2006, Project Health has helped millions of people better understand and manage their health through convenient, accessible screenings and health education resources.

The program plays an important role in improving access: Today, four in 10 adults say affordable screenings are difficult to find in their community, while also reporting challenges securing timely appointments. Yet nearly three-quarters (72%) say a program offering screenings with no appointment or insurance requirements would make health screenings easier to obtain. The findings underscore why Project Health, CVS Health's free community health screening program, has spent the past 20 years bringing preventive health services directly into communities through more than 6 million free screenings at CVS Pharmacy locations, mobile sites and community events.

Since launching in 2006, Project Health has:

Delivered nearly 20,000 community screening events

Reached 1.8 million people across the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Provided more than 6 million no-cost preventive health screenings

Offered screenings with no appointment and no insurance required

Barriers Continue to Keep Many Americans from Preventive Screenings

Many U.S. adults face a combination of awareness, access and affordability challenges that can prevent them from getting recommended preventive health screenings.

Among adults who report barriers to obtaining routine screenings:

Nearly one in four (24%) have delayed speaking with a health professional about a specific health concern.

19 percent have relied on internet searches instead of speaking with a health professional.

17 percent have reduced spending on essentials such as groceries because of health-related costs.

15 percent have used savings or taken on debt to cover health expenses.

15 percent have lost income after taking time away from work to address health-related needs.

One Screening, One New City, One Important Reminder

For Cheryl Jones, Project Health arrived at exactly the right time.

When Cheryl Jones retired and relocated from New York to Houston in late 2025, she was still getting settled and had not yet established local health resources. After a planned trip back to New York for appointments was canceled, she found an unexpected opportunity close to home: a Project Health mobile screening event outside a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

"I had just moved to Houston and didn't know anyone yet," Jones said. "The team was so inviting that I decided to stop and take the screening."

What began as a routine screening provided valuable insight into her health. Jones learned that her cholesterol and A1C levels had increased, giving her information she may not have discovered for months.

"It wasn't necessarily surprising, but it was the reminder I needed," Jones said. "The experience encouraged me to pay closer attention to my health and be more consistent about monitoring it."

For Jones, the experience highlighted the value of bringing preventive health services directly into communities.

"For someone new to a city without an established doctor, it gave me a way to stay informed about my health instead of waiting until something became serious," she said.

Building Trust Through Community Presence

Over the past two decades, Project Health has evolved alongside the communities it serves. Screenings are offered at CVS Pharmacy locations, mobile sites and community events, making it easier for people to access preventive health services in places that are convenient and familiar.

Each participant receives:

No-cost preventive health screenings

One-on-one consultations with health professionals

Information to help understand screening results

Connections to local resources and online health education, including access to the Project Health app

The survey suggests these are exactly the types of services Americans value most. Respondents said trained health professionals, convenient locations, walk-in availability and help understanding results are among the most important factors in building trust in community screening programs. These findings closely align with Project Health's approach of providing convenient community-based screenings while helping participants understand their results and connect to additional health resources when needed.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted online by Morning Consult between July 16-20, 2026, among 2,062 U.S. adults, with additional samples in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. Results have a margin of error ranging from +/- 2 to 4 percentage points.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Rebecca Ferrick

FerrickR@CVSHealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-marks-20-years-of-free-community-health-screening-program-1218643