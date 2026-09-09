83% of diagnosed users say Flo's Symptom Checker helped support conversations with their doctors1

This September, Flo Health, the #1 women's health app worldwide2, is making its symptom checker feature free for all users in available markets to honor PMOS Awareness Month.

PMOS stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, a complex hormonal and metabolic condition that involves changes in hormone levels and can affect ovulation and menstrual cycles, among other aspects of health. PMOS typically impacts how often women ovulate and period frequency.

It was previously known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a change that was officially adopted by many patient and medical associations in May of 2026 after decades of campaigning from medical experts and advocacy groups. These groups argued the name "PCOS" was misleading, because women don't need to have cysts to be diagnosed with the condition. The important change reflects a global consensus on the condition's complex hormonal and metabolic impacts on women's whole body health.

"PMOS is a common condition that many women face challenges understanding and being able to bring up symptomatic concerns with their doctors," said Rugile Kancaite, medical advisor for Flo Health. "By making the Symptom Checker free during PMOS Awareness Month in September, Flo hopes to help erase stigmas around PMOS, and equip more women with the tools to become better advocates for their own health."

PMOS affects an estimated 170 million women worldwide during their reproductive years, but many experience delays in recognizing symptoms and receiving an appropriate diagnosis. Flo's Symptom Checker is helping users better understand their symptoms and navigate conversations with their doctors by enabling them to show up prepared and informed for appointments.

The questions posed by Flo Health's digital Symptom Checker are created and checked by real doctors.

"It is long overdue for the severity of PMOS to be understood by all clinicians and doctors, not just OBGYNs or reproductive specialists," said Dr. Sameena Rahman, medical advisor for Flo Health. "It is more than abnormal periods and fertility concerns women need to understand the extent and impact it has on their cardiometabolic health in order to advocate for themselves in all healthcare spaces."

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the #1 Health and Fitness app worldwide and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended platform for period and cycle tracking. In 2024, Flo became the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic and now supports 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide. Powered by a network of over 100+ medical experts, Flo guides women through every stage of their health journey from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause offering curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, daily educational content, and a private community for users to share questions or concerns. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo has donated 28M Flo Premium subscriptions to improve health literacy to women in need, aiming to reach up to one billion. A leader in privacy and security, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as part of the company's commitment to privacy.

For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

1 Based on 1154 Flo members surveyed Sept 2025.

2 Sensor Tower, July 2026, iOS and Android, by downloads

Flo app is not medical advice of any kind, for information use only. Symptom Checker is not available in the EU, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909517561/en/

Contacts:

PR contacts

Samantha Wannemacher

Flo Health

s_wannemacher@flo.health

Sunshine Sachs Morgan Lylis

flo@ssmandl.com