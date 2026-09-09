Leading AI security expert to discuss securing autonomous enterprise AI at one of Europe's premier cloud computing events

Codenotary today announced that its co-founder and chief technology officer, Dennis Zimmer, will deliver a keynote presentation on September 29 at the CCX Cloud Computing Conference 2026 in Heidelberg, at one of Germany's leading conferences dedicated to cloud computing, enterprise infrastructure, Kubernetes, DevOps, and AI-powered enterprise technologies.

The keynote comes at a pivotal moment for the industry as organizations move beyond traditional cloud-native applications and begin deploying autonomous AI agents across development, operations, security, and business workflows. While these systems promise unprecedented productivity gains, they also introduce entirely new security challenges that conventional cybersecurity architectures were never designed to address.

Zimmer will present a technical perspective on securing autonomous AI systems operating inside modern enterprises. The session will examine why traditional static security controls are rapidly becoming obsolete in agentic infrastructures, where AI agents continuously evolve their capabilities, discover new services, invoke external tools, collaborate with other agents, and dynamically modify their execution paths.

"Cloud infrastructure has evolved from hosting applications to hosting autonomous decision-making systems," said Zimmer. "Security can no longer rely on policies that are written once and updated every few months. Enterprise AI requires security controls that continuously adapt to changing agent behavior, emerging attack techniques, and evolving business contexts."

The presentation will explore how dynamic security policies, runtime behavioral analysis, cryptographically verifiable audit trails, and continuous risk evaluation are becoming foundational capabilities for organizations deploying AI at scale. Attendees will also gain insight into how enterprises can detect prompt injection attempts, privilege escalation, unauthorized data exfiltration, and unsafe agent collaboration before these activities become security incidents.

Codenotary has been at the forefront of securing autonomous AI with its AgentMon platform, which today observes and secures more than 5 million AI agent interactions every day across enterprise environments. The platform continuously discovers AI agents, monitors their behavior in real time, applies dynamically generated security policies, and provides organizations with complete visibility into autonomous AI activity.

The keynote reinforces Codenotary's ongoing commitment to advancing the industry's understanding of secure autonomous AI while helping organizations safely adopt the next generation of intelligent enterprise systems.

The CCX Cloud Computing Conference brings together cloud architects, platform engineers, infrastructure leaders, software developers, security professionals, and technology executives to discuss the future of enterprise computing. The conference has established itself as one of the leading venues for practical discussions around Kubernetes, cloud-native architectures, DevOps, AI, automation, and enterprise digital transformation.

For more information about the conference agenda, visit CCX Cloud Computing Conference 2026.

About Codenotary

Used by hundreds of customers worldwide including the world's leading banks, governments, and defense organizations Codenotary delivers technology that enables secure and trusted agentic networks in the modern organization. For more information, visit www.codenotary.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909716214/en/

Contacts:

Joe Eckert for Codenotary

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com