Keysight (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At ECOC 2026, Keysight Technologies will demonstrate solutions that help engineers design, characterize, validate, benchmark, and scale the high-speed optical and AI infrastructure required for next-generation data centers. Highlights will span photonic design and characterization, AI infrastructure and interconnect validation, next-generation optical research, 1.6T optical validation and production test.

When: September 21-23, 2026

Where: Keysight booth #1154FYCMA, Málaga, Spain

More information: Keysight at ECOC

Keysight experts will showcase solutions to:

Accelerate photonic design and characterization: Connect photonic simulation with automated PIC test and 220 GHz characterization to bridge the gap between design, validation, and high-volume manufacturing.

Connect photonic simulation with automated PIC test and 220 GHz characterization to bridge the gap between design, validation, and high-volume manufacturing. Advance next-generation optical links: Explore 3.2T optical research and 1.6T transmitter and receiver validation to reduce design uncertainty and accelerate optical link development.

Explore 3.2T optical research and 1.6T transmitter and receiver validation to reduce design uncertainty and accelerate optical link development. Validate AI infrastructure: Validate high-speed AI and data center interconnects, benchmark AI fabric performance, emulate real-world workloads, and test AI transport and inference at scale.

Validate high-speed AI and data center interconnects, benchmark AI fabric performance, emulate real-world workloads, and test AI transport and inference at scale. Scale 1.6T production: Combine high-speed optical measurement with automated interconnect validation to minimize test time, optimize yield, and accelerate production ramps.

Combine high-speed optical measurement with automated interconnect validation to minimize test time, optimize yield, and accelerate production ramps. Explore AI-enabled test automation: See how AI and intelligent automation simplify photonics test development, troubleshooting, and data analysis.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight (NYSE: KEYS) serves technology innovators as a mission-critical design enablement partner for the world's most complex engineering challenges. By connecting market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions across the full life cycle, Keysight helps engineering teams accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and bring new technologies to market faster. Customers across AI infrastructure, communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics rely on Keysight to bridge virtual design and physical reality, enabling confident decisions earlier. Learn more at www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909882307/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Media Contacts

Andrea Mueller

Americas

Andrea.Mueller@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher

Europe

jenny.gallacher@keysight.com