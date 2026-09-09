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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 17:12 Uhr
148 Leser
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Garrett Metal Detectors' Paragon Weapons Detector Completes NPSA Testing Process

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its flagship Paragon metal detector has been tested in accordance with the UK National Protective Security Authority's (NPSA) Discriminative Metal Detection Systems Test Method and that the results are now available upon request through the NPSA website.

The testing results show that Garrett's Paragon metal detector system has capability for screening non-divested individuals for mass casualty threats, and the NPSA provided the following disclaimer:

"NPSA has confidence that Garrett Metal Detectors has followed NPSA's Discriminative Metal Detection Systems Test Method in the testing of Paragon and the results presented are an accurate reflection of system performance. The test method is not pass / fail and NPSA does not endorse or approve specific products tested against it."

"We're proud that the Garrett Paragon Walk-Through Metal Detector has successfully completed the UK National Protective Security Authority Detection Method testing process and is now publicly listed by the NPSA," said Alex Brundle, Senior Business Development Manager at Garrett Metal Detectors. "This achievement provides security professionals with an independently verified measure of detector performance, helping them make informed decisions based on objective testing rather than marketing claims."

Garrett is pleased to provide the objective performance evaluation that comes only through independent testing with a repeatable methodology such as the NPSA. Garrett's goal is for this third-party industry validation to instill greater end user confidence in the company's security screening capabilities while simultaneously advancing performance transparency throughout the weapons detection industry.

Paragon was developed at Garrett's Garland, Texas, facility with appropriate patent protections and trademark protections. Paragon is available through Garrett's international distribution channels as well as through garrett.com. Garrett encourages customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors
Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland, Texas, and is a global leader in metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

Related Link: Garrett Paragon Walk-Through Metal Detector - Garrett Direct

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/garrett-metal-detectors-paragon-weapons-detector-completes-npsa-testing-process-302873127.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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