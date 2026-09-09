Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com), a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Jeffrey Nishijima has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Jeffrey Nishijima is an experienced wealth management adviser who began his career in the financial services industry with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, then went on to gain additional experience working at Morgan Stanley. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Jeff was with J.P. Morgan Securities.

Throughout his career, Jeff has built a wealth management practice centered on long-term relationships, trust, and comprehensive planning. He believes every client deserves more than investment management-they deserve a strategic advisor who understands every aspect of their financial life and works collaboratively with their tax, legal, and banking professionals to help them pursue their goals.

Jeff's practice focuses on serving Business owners and entrepreneurs, corporate executives and professionals, High-net-worth individuals and families and multi-generational families seeking comprehensive wealth planning. His areas of focus include Comprehensive wealth management, Retirement income planning, Tax-efficient investment strategies, Estate and legacy planning coordination, Fixed income and equity portfolio construction, Business succession planning, Executive and business owner planning and Capital markets and investment banking coordination for qualifying business owners. Jeff believes that successful wealth management begins by understanding each client's unique story, values, and long-term vision. His planning philosophy emphasizes education, disciplined decision-making, and customized strategies designed to adapt as clients' lives and financial needs evolve.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased to welcome Jeff to the Aegis team. Jeff and Aegis share the same values-putting relationships first, serving clients with care and consistency while providing the resources and partnership to best support his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "At Aegis we provide an adviser-centric culture, sophisticated platform, and personalized resources, which will help Jeff stay focused on delivering thoughtful advice and service that his clients expect. Aegis continues to invest in the tools, resources, and leadership that help advisers accelerate their growth while best servicing their clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1218645