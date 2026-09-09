HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China's No.1 cognitive digital therapeutics company - BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited ('BrainAu')(Stock code: 06681.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company's scientific research team and the team of Professor Ni Xin from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University has jointly published the research titled 'Optimal doses of cognitive digital therapeutics for pediatric patients with cognitive impairments: A retrospective study based on big data' in BMC Medicine (2025 Journal Impact Factor: 8.7), a top international comprehensive medical journal.This study is China's first large-scale real-world big data study based on the BrainAu's AI cognitive digital therapeutics, which defines age- and sex-specific optimal digital training doses for pediatric patients with cognitive impairment. Its conclusions clearly indicate that trainees achieved significant improvement only when daily training exceeded 8 minutes, with 16 to 20 minutes per day corresponding to the highest cognitive performance, representing the optimal daily dose for the overall population. Beyond this range, further extending daily training duration did not yield additional significant benefits.The result findings of the real-world big data study provide strong evidence for individualized precise cognitive digital therapeutic interventions and serve as a reference for the formulation of future treatment guidelines.Real-world Big Data Helps Define Future Cognitive Training DosagesAs a retrospective study based on real-world big data, this study included 38,526 children and adolescents (aged from 3 to 18 years) with cognitive impairment who used the BrainAu's 'Brain Function Information Management Platform Software System' (Class II medical device, Registration Certificate No.: Xiang Xie Zhu Zhun 20182210142) and completed at least two weeks of training between 2021 and 2025, systematically characterized the dose-response relationship across three dimensions: daily training duration, weekly training frequency, and total training cycle. The platform contains 123 tasks adapted from classic paradigms, covering four major cognitive domains, namely perception, attention, memory, and executive function. The Mean Cognitive Index (MCI) adopted by the study as the primary outcome measure reflects comprehensive task performance during training.The study achieved the following positive and outstanding result findings, including:Optimal daily dose for the overall population: with 0 to 4 minutes per day as the baseline, significant improvement was observed only when daily training exceeded 8 minutes, with 16 to 20 minutes per day corresponding to the highest cognitive performance, representing the optimal daily dose for the overall population. Beyond this range, further extending daily training duration did not yield additional significant benefits.Age-and sex-stratified differences: the four subgroups demonstrated different optimal daily doses and total doses:Age Group Gender Optimal Daily Dose Optimal Total Dose<10 years old Male 16 to 20 minutes/day 6 to 7 months<10 years old Female 24 to 28 minutes/day 8 to 9 months>=10 years old Male 20 to 24 minutes/day 4 to 5 months>=10 years old Female 16 to 20 minutes/day 1 to 2 monthsWeekly training frequency: the highest cognitive performance across all four subgroups was observed with 7 days of training per week; for most subgroups, significant improvement was observed only when training was conducted on at least 5 days per week.Total intervention cycle: regardless of age and gender, children who received training for more than 1 month demonstrated significant cognitive improvement compared to those who received training for less than 1 month.Reference: Liu Y, Liang S, Liang A, et al. Optimal doses of cognitive digital therapeutics for pediatric patients with cognitive impairments: A retrospective study based on big data. BMC Medicine. 2026. DOI: 10.1186/s12916-026-05080-8.Mr. Tan Zheng, Chairman of BrainAu, concluded: 'We are delighted that, through the joint efforts of our scientific research team and the team of Professor Ni Xin from Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University, we have provided outstanding research findings based on real-world big data for the continuous optimization of personalized digital cognitive therapeutics for pediatric patients with cognitive impairments worldwide. Based on real-world data of 38,526 children, this study systematically defined for the first time the optimal digital training doses for different ages and genders, filled the research gap in the dose-response relationship in the field of pediatric cognitive digital therapeutics and provided an evidence-based foundation for individualized precise intervention. The publication of these findings in the top international comprehensive medical journal BMC Medicine reflects the Group's leading capabilities in the field of large-scale real-world data research on cognitive digital therapeutics, thereby further expanding the Group's evidence-based landscape for digital therapeutics to cover diverse populations such as pediatric cognitive impairment. At the same time, this study also fully reflects the ongoing deepening of the Group's 'industry-academia-research-medicine' integration model shall continue to reinforce our underlying scientific-research and evidence-based medicine capabilities underpinning the Group's long-term development strategy, as well as will further consolidate the Group's industry-leading position in digital therapeutics for cognitive impairment and digital therapeutics for pediatric diseases, creating long-term value to shareholders.'About BrainAurora Medical Technology LimitedBrainAurora Medical Technology Limited ('BrainAu', HKEX: 06681.HK) was founded in 2012 and listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2025. BrainAu is a seasoned player in China's cognitive impairment digital therapeutics (the 'DTx') market and is the first company in China that has developed a medical-grade DTx product for cognitive impairment, combining brain science with advanced artificial intelligence (the 'AI') technologies. The Company's product pipeline covers both the assessment and intervention of a broad range of cognitive impairments induced by vascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, psychiatric disorders, and child development deficiencies, among others. The Company's core product, namely the Brain Function Information Management Platform Software System is the first cognitive impairment DTx product that has obtained regulatory approval in China. As of the date of 30 June 2026, the core product had been included in the provincial health insurance reimbursement lists of 30 provinces in China.For more information, please visit https://www.66nao.cnSource: BrainAurora Medical Technology LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.