2112 Group Ltd: 2112 Group launches Global Asset Management Marketers Sentiment survey 2026

Annual benchmark for asset management marketers across the globe

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2112 Group - the specialist marketing agency exclusively for global financial brands - has launched its Global Asset Management Marketer's Sentiment Survey 2026, which is now live. The survey presents a unique opportunity for senior marketers in the asset management industry to come together, have their voices heard and learn from peers in the only truly holistic view of the marketing of this global industry.

2112 Group developed the survey to enable better understanding of how marketers view the current state of the industry and more importantly, where they feel they are positioned (or benchmarked) amongst their peers. Specifically designed for marketing teams within the asset management industry, it focuses on how marketers are currently experiencing their reality.

Respondents will be the first to receive the report, its insights and all adjoining collateral, 24 hours ahead of public release. We will also be picking 10 marketers to join us in London or New York for an exclusive presentation and round table event, where the insights and views will be shared and opened for discussion under Chatham House rules.

Andrew Golding, Co-CEO and CSO of 2112 Group commented: "By bringing together the industry as a whole, we're creating a unique research reference point that aims to help marketers feel seen and heard, whilst creating the biggest single source of truth around the state of asset management marketing sentiment in 2026."

The 21-question survey, which takes 8 minutes to complete, will become the annual benchmark for asset management marketers across the globe. Opening on the 9th September 2026, respondents will have until 23:59 on Tuesday the 20th October 2026 to complete their responses.

Respondents will be invited to join our series of breakfast and virtual events, for presentation of the results, and some insightful panels from key figures within the asset management marketing industry.

For more information, or to complete the survey, visit 2112labs.com/survey

Notes to editors

About 2112 Group

2112 is the specialist marketing agency exclusively for financial brands with offices in London, New York and Hong Kong. Working with leading asset managers, investment managers, banking & fintech businesses across the globe. From an extensive depth of financial knowledge, 2112 delivers strategy & innovation, content creative, and activation solutions for clients.

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