Attorney Assistant Nearly Triples New Law Firm Clients Year Over Year as Legal AI Moves From Experimentation to Operations

Legal operations company reports 183% year-over-year growth in new law firm clients as firms increasingly turn to AI-enabled infrastructure to improve intake, follow-up and conversion

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Attorney Assistant, a legal operations company helping law firms build more responsive, scalable operations through AI-enabled technology and specialized human support, today announced significant year-over-year growth as firms increasingly move beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and begin integrating technology into the infrastructure behind their day-to-day operations.

From January 1 through August 31, 2026, Attorney Assistant added 113 new law firm clients, compared with 40 during the same period in 2025, representing an approximately 183% year-over-year increase. The company also recorded 118 new closed-won deals, up from 40 during the comparable 2025 period, an increase of approximately 195%.

The growth reflects a broader shift taking place across the legal industry. As firms invest heavily in marketing and lead generation, many are increasingly focused on what happens after a prospective client makes contact: how quickly the firm responds, how consistently it follows up and whether its operational infrastructure can support continued growth.

"AI in the legal industry is entering a new phase," said Ethen Ostroff, CEO and Co-Founder of Attorney Assistant. "The conversation is moving beyond what AI could replace and toward how technology and specialized people can make a law firm operate better. Firms still need attorneys and skilled professionals making critical decisions, but the right infrastructure can help ensure opportunities aren't lost because someone couldn't answer the phone, follow up quickly enough or stay on top of repetitive operational work."

Attorney Assistant has seen its close rate on decided opportunities increase from approximately 49% in 2025 to 77% year-to-date in 2026, signaling growing demand among law firms for operational solutions that combine technology, process and specialized human support.

That impact is also showing up at the individual firm level. During a recent scale-up with Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, one Attorney Assistant Impact Assistant Intake Specialist signed 109 cases in a 30-day period. Based on an average personal injury case value of $8,000, those signed matters represented approximately $872,000 in attributable pipeline. The specialist supported the firm's intake operation through rapid lead response, structured intake, persistent multi-channel follow-up and coordination with internal case managers.

"For a long time, growth in the legal industry was largely discussed in terms of getting more cases through the door," Ostroff added. "But generating demand isn't enough if the infrastructure behind the firm can't keep up. The firms that are going to benefit most from AI aren't necessarily the ones using the most tools. They're the ones designing operations where technology handles what it does best, specialized people are focused on the work where they create the most value, and attorneys can spend more time practicing law."

Attorney Assistant's 2026 strategy reflects that model. Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for law firm teams, the company is focused on helping firms build scalable operational infrastructure around intake, lead follow-up, client communication and administrative workflows - combining automation with specialized support to increase responsiveness and consistency as firms grow.

As adoption continues, Attorney Assistant expects to further expand its technology and operational capabilities while supporting a growing network of law firms nationwide.

About Attorney Assistant

Attorney Assistant helps law firms streamline operations through a unique combination of AI-powered technology and dedicated legal support professionals who manage intake, client communication, scheduling, administrative tasks, and back-office workflows. By blending intelligent automation with experienced human support, Attorney Assistant enables firms to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and scale without sacrificing the client experience. Founded by brother-in-laws Ethen Ostroff (CEO) and James DiBitetto (COO), Attorney Assistant turned lived experience into a solution that's helping modern law firms work smarter and grow faster.

For more information, visit AttorneyAssistant.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Cataldo

carly@srkcollective.com

SOURCE: Attorney Assistant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/attorney-assistant-nearly-triples-new-law-firm-clients-year-over-1218651