Winner Highlights Company's People-First Culture, Accessible Leadership, and Growth Opportunities

Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - For the 14th time, Cydcor has earned a place on the Los Angeles Business Journal's (LABJ) Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list in the medium companies category. This recognition is determined by detailed employee surveys conducted by Workforce Research Group. As a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, Cydcor continues to set the bar for what it means to build a workplace where people innovate and thrive.

Hundreds of small, medium, and large companies across - Los Angeles County participated in the 20th annual 2026 LABJ survey, with 805 of each company's score drawn from confidential employee feedback. The process evaluates workplace policies and practices, with 80% of the score drawn from confidential employee feedback. Earning a spot in the top 20 for its company size category, Cydcor stood out on the curated list of LA's top employers for its organizational culture, accessible leadership, and focus on career development.





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This year's feedback pointed to the same theme that has defined Cydcor for more than three decades: people. Team members cited the relationships they've built and the people the collaborative culture as primary factors driving retention. This matching the "people helping people" philosophy that shapes how business gets done at Cydcor. Culture itself emerged as a clear differentiator, alongside leadership that team members described as accessible and approachable.

Cydcor uses the feedback collected through the survey process not only to celebrate what's working but also to highlight areas where the company and its departments can improve. That keeps growth, adaptation, and accountability moving at every level of the company.

"Tools and technologies evolve, but what remains constant is that people want to know their work matters, that they are being challenged, and that they have a clear path forward," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Maintaining a great culture means using this direct employee feedback to keep growth, adaptation, and accountability moving at every level of the company."

What makes Cydcor a great place to work? Here are just a few reasons:

Development: Mentorship programs, personalized growth plans, and leadership opportunities at every level. Career growth was a recurring strength in this year's survey, with team members pointing to clear paths forward and leaders who invest in getting them there.

Mentorship programs, personalized growth plans, and leadership opportunities at every level. Career growth was a recurring strength in this year's survey, with team members pointing to clear paths forward and leaders who invest in getting them there. Culture: People and relationships remain the number one reason team members stay. Employees identified Cydcor's culture and its accessible leadership as what sets the company apart from other places they have worked.

People and relationships remain the number one reason team members stay. Employees identified Cydcor's culture and its accessible leadership as what sets the company apart from other places they have worked. Innovation: A team that leans into what's next. Team members expressed openness to AI tools and new technology, reflecting a workplace that treats innovation as a way to work smarter, not a threat to the human connection at the center of the business.

Cydcor continues to set the standard in creating an environment where employees feel seen, supported, and challenged to achieve their potential.

Want to join Cydcor, one of LA's top workplaces?

Explore career opportunities at Cydcor today: https://www.cydcor.com/cydcor-openings

About Cydcor: Cydcor is an award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based channels. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor contracts with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Founded in 1994, Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

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