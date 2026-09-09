Caseware Puts Agentic AI Inside the Audit, Connecting Client Requests to the Workpaper with Caseware Verity for Excel

Client-submitted information gathered through Client Requests flows directly into the Excel workpaper through Caseware Verity for Excel

DÜSSELDORF, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today unveiled Caseware Verity for Excel at CwX Germany 2026 , bringing engagement-aware AI directly into the Excel workpapers auditors use every day. In testing to date, Verity for Excel has saved on average nine hours per engagement and 75% per task. Connecting directly with Caseware Verity for Excel, the company also revealed an AI-first evolution of its Client Requests approach, bringing the same engagement intelligence into the audit preparation workflow.

Together, the two launches mark the broadest expansion yet of Caseware Verity , the AI intelligence and orchestration layer Caseware introduced in May 2026 - and, for the first time, connect the same engagement end-to-end - a shift described in detail below.

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware said, "While other providers bolt AI onto the outside of an audit, at Caseware we have always chosen to innovate inside the system of record that assurance professionals choose every day. We built Caseware Verity for Excel and our new, AI-first Client Requests capability directly into the tools and moments our customers already rely on, with the context, methodology and professional oversight that assurance demands built in from the start. That's what putting the customer first actually looks like - enabling our customers to spend more time creating value for clients without sacrificing confidence in the audit. As these two capabilities are connected, the benefit compounds: the same information a client sends in response to a request can move straight into the workpaper."

From Chat to Workflow: The Caseware Verity Story So Far

Caseware Verity launched in May 2026 as a governed, frontier AI intelligence and orchestration layer built directly into the assurance and financial reporting workflow. It is the foundation for a suite of workflow-native AI agents designed to automate and accelerate work across the full engagement lifecycle.

That foundation is what makes today's expansion possible. These launches push intelligence into the specific tools and moments where audit teams already spend their time - and, critically, link those moments together so information gathered at the start of an engagement carries all the way through to the workpaper.

Caseware Verity for Excel: Intelligence Inside the Workpaper

Caseware Verity for Excel extends engagement intelligence directly into the workpaper. Rather than reading a workbook in isolation, Verity for Excel reasons across the connected Caseware engagement, bringing together client-submitted information, audit procedures, trial balance data, materiality, samples and supporting documents. Live connections between the engagement and Excel help keep information current, while Verity can use that wider context to orchestrate multi-step agentic workflows directly inside Excel. This spans workpaper generation and audit test automation across tests of controls, substantive analytics and tests of details, through to reporting.

Practitioners remain in control throughout the process. Suggestions can be reviewed and approved before changes are applied, helping teams spend less time searching for and transferring information and more time applying professional judgment.

Caseware Verity for Excel is now generally available. The capability is included automatically for any firm with existing access to Caseware Verity, requiring no additional licensing.

Reimagining Client Requests

Caseware is also introducing a Client Requests capability that enables auditors to collaborate more closely and effectively with clients throughout the engagement workflow.

At its core, this is an agentic-first experience - a contextual intelligence layer embedded within the end-to-end assurance workflow that is smarter, more powerful, and governed AI designed for the unique needs of the assurance profession. The result is a wholly reimagined client experience: clients gain a clear view of what's being requested of them, while auditors gain confidence in the completeness and accuracy of what's returned - the first step in a workflow that carries through to the workpaper itself.

At the center of the new experience is the Caseware Verity Response Validation Agent, an agentic layer that lets auditors validate client submissions while staying firmly in control throughout - the agent's findings inform the review, but the decision to accept a submission always rests with the auditor. This marks the first step toward fully automating the journey from client request through to a populated workpaper.

Caseware is introducing Client Requests through a limited early-access program with a global group of reference customers, ahead of a broader rollout to all customers.

One Connected Agentic Workflow: From Client Request to Workpaper

Individually, Caseware Verity for Excel and the Client Requests each remove hours of manual work from an engagement. Together, they do something the profession has not had before: connect the request-and-response cycle directly to the audit file itself, generating workpapers with full engagement context, rather than leaving audit teams to bridge the two by hand.

When a client submits a document or data file against a request, the Verity Response Validation Agent checks it for completeness, accuracy and usability before it is accepted into the engagement. Once accepted, that same validated information becomes part of the connected engagement data that Verity for Excel already reasons across - meaning trial balance figures, supporting schedules and other client-provided data can be pulled directly into the relevant workpaper, without anyone re-keying or re-uploading what the client has already sent.

That is the shift this expansion is built around: not two isolated agentic modules, but one continuous agentic workflow, running from the moment a request goes out to a client to the moment the corresponding workpaper is populated and ready for review.

Extending AI Across the Engagement

Caseware is developing tailored Verity agents to support work across different phases of the engagement, from planning and risk assessment to evidence gathering and disclosure review. These agents are designed to execute time-intensive tasks directly within the workflow while helping teams improve consistency and focus more professional time on judgment.

Marquis remarked, "Every conversation we have with customers points to the same opportunity: extending that same connected intelligence across every phase of the Prepare, Plan, Evaluate and Report end-to-end assurance workflow, until the whole engagement runs this way, not just one corner of it."

Built on a Sustained Investment in AI

Today's launches are the latest proof point of a multi-year commitment: more than $100 million invested in AI and platform development, shaped through deep collaboration with leading accounting firms. That investment built the Verity ecosystem now powering both announcements and it is the foundation everything still to come will stand on.

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware's platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world's largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit Caseware .

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