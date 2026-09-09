Wizz Financial Unveils Unified Financial Services App and SWITCH at Global Fintech Fest 2026

One App. Every Financial Service.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizz Financial today unveiled the Wizz Financial App at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, bringing a comprehensive range of financial services together on a single digital platform.

The app combines Wizz Financial's technology capabilities with the scale, reach and trust of Wizzmoni, which serves more than 5 million customers through more than 360 branches across 22 states in India.

Through the app, customers can access inward and outward remittances, foreign exchange, multi-currency prepaid cards, lending solutions, UPI for global users to India and bill payments, mobile recharges, and travel and visa services.

A key feature of the platform is SWITCH, Wizz Financial's proprietary interoperability infrastructure, designed to connect its applications across the US, UAE and India, as well as participating third-party wallets and financial platforms.

SWITCH enables customers to move money seamlessly across the Wizz Financial ecosystem. Cross-border payouts are supported by Wizz Financial's proprietary payout network, reaching more than 80 countries.

The platform also connects Wizz Financial's US and UAE propositions with India's UPI ecosystem, enabling eligible real-time transfers into Indian UPI accounts. Through the UPI One World framework, eligible international visitors can also use the Wizz Financial App to make cashless payments across India, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and prescribed limits.

"The Wizz Financial App is an important milestone in our journey to build a connected financial ecosystem. With SWITCH, we are bringing together payments, wallets and cross-border money movement across markets, making financial services faster, simpler and more connected for our customers and partners," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.

"Wizzmoni has built the trust of millions of customers through accessibility and service excellence. By combining our nationwide presence with Wizz Financial's digital capabilities, we are giving customers a simpler and more convenient way to access and manage their financial needs," said Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India.

The launch at GFF 2026 marks a significant step in Wizz Financial's strategy to build an integrated financial platform connecting customers and businesses across key global economic corridors.

About Wizz Financial

Wizz Financial is a neobanking platform focused on cross-border money movement and lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Combining digital infrastructure with physical service networks, the Group delivers financial services across multiple markets through a hybrid operating model.

www.wizzfinancial.com | www.wizzmoni.com

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