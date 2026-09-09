Old National Bancorp: Old National's High-Net-Worth Wealth Division Names New President and New Chief Investment Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) Old National Bank ("Old National") has named Katie Florig as the next President and Tom Weizenegger as the next Chief Investment Officer of 1834, a division of Old National.

1834 is a boutique-style experience with integrated, customized wealth advisory and investment management services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including:

Wealth Planning;

Investment Management;

Trust & Fiduciary Services;

Estate Planning & Administration;

Private Banking;

Specialized Services, including Business Succession Planning, Executive Compensation Planning and Philanthropy Services; and

Institutional Services for businesses and nonprofits, including Investment Management, Retirement Plan Services,1 Corporate Trust Services and Philanthropy & Endowment Services.





In her role as President of 1834, Katie Florig is responsible for the strategic growth of the wealth advisory and trust and estate business. She will lead a tenured team of wealth advisors and trust officers throughout the Old National footprint. Prior to this role, she served as the 1834 Regional Executive for the Chicagoland region.

In his role as Chief Investment Officer, Tom Weizenegger will lead a team of investment professionals and portfolio managers who bring together the firm's investment guidance across asset allocation, manager research, and security selection to build portfolios that are tailored to achieve client objectives. Prior to this role, he served as 1834's Managing Director of Investment Management.

"I am energized with how we continue to strengthen our Wealth Management business," said Chady AlAhmar, CEO of Wealth Management at Old National. "These new leadership announcements reflect our commitment to thoughtful succession planning, organizational alignment, and continued investment in the future of Wealth Management. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that Katie and Tom will help us continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and team members."

Learn more about 1834 at 1834.com.

Bios

Chady AlAhmar

Katie Florig

Tom Weizenegger

Photos: Individual photos available upon request.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to "The Civic 50" for the third consecutive year - an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States - and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

ABOUT 1834

1834, a division of Old National Bank is a boutique-style firm that offers integrated, customized wealth advisory and investment management services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The service model for 1834 includes a single point of contact with a tenured wealth advisor paired with direct consultation from an expanded team of in-house wealth professionals, including trust officers, financial planners, private bankers and portfolio managers. 1834 has offices throughout the Midwest and Southeast as well as Naples, Fla., and Scottsdale, Ariz., and boasts more than 100 team members. For more information, visit 1834.com.

Investment instruments utilized by 1834 are not insured by the FDIC nor any other government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of 1834, Old National Wealth Management, Old National Bank, its parent company or affiliates, and involve investment risk including the possible loss of principal invested.

1Advisory services are offered through 1834 Investment Advisors Co., an SEC registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp. The custodial/trustee services are offered through 1834, a division of Old National Bank.