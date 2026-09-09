Sogeclair: results for the 1st half 2026

RESULTS for the 1st HALF OF 2026

Turnover = €78.1M (-3.1%)

EBITDA(1) = €6.2M (+21.4%)

Equities = €63.2M (+7.0%)

Blagnac, France, 9 September 2026, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, published its results for the 1st half ended June 30, 2026.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.

The Board of Directors, which met on September 7th, 2026, has approved the financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2026.

SOGECLAIR reported turnover of €78.1M, down slightly compared with H1 2025 but stable at constant exchange rates. EBITDA of €6.2M represents a significant improvement of €1.1M compared with H1 2025 (+21.4%). EBIT stood at €1.2M, down by €0.4M, due in particular to costs and expenses relating to the disposal of the Engineering activities dedicated to the Airbus customer.

Net profit rose by €1.1M to €0.3M for the half-year.

The Group has reported solid half-year results despite business remaining virtually unchanged at constant exchange rates.

Consolidated results (IFRS, unaudited)

in €M H1 2026 H1 2025 Variation

H1 2026 / H1 2025 Turnover 78.1 80.6 -2.5M€ EBITDA (1) 6.2 5.1 +1.1M€ As % of turnover 7.9% 6.3% Operating income 1.2 1.5 -0.4M€ As % of turnover 1.5% 1.9% Net Result 0.3 - 0.8 +1.1M€ Including group share 0.8 - 0.3 +1.1M€

Differences are due to rounding

(1) Operating result - other operating income and charges + amortization expenses and operating provisions

By geographical area

The performance shown below is based on the geographical location of the Group's subsidiaries.

in €M Europe Africa America Asia

Pacific Holding Turnover 57.0 19.1 2.0 0.0 EBITDA -0.2 3.6 0.1 2.7 Operating income -2.7 3.0 -0.1 1.0

Differences are due to rounding

Europe / Africa (73% of turnover):





Turnover is down by €2.3 million, mainly due to the Business Aviation Engineering activities in Europe, which has a significant impact on operating profit and consequently affects the profitability of the Europe/Africa region. The thermoplastics activity, despite an increase in deliveries and the implementation of the production improvement plan, is being adversely affected by exchange rate movements (compared with H1 2025).

The rail activity remained stable over the period. The implementation of the strategic plan and commercial initiatives has led to a significant increase in the order book, with initial effects in H2 that will be confirmed over the 2027 financial year.

Investments, particularly in digitalization, continued throughout the first half of the year and weighed on profitability.

America (24% of turnover):





The significant improvement in profitability in the America region (EBITDA up €2.5M compared with H1 2025) is the result of turnover growth and optimization measures implemented in procurement and production.

Investment in R&D is continuing for new Aircraft Interiors products.

Asia-Pacific (3% of turnover):





Business activity has fallen slightly in India (down €0.4M), with the decline being offset by intra-group activities. Ongoing investment in developing the teams' skills has led to an improvement in profitability (EBITDA up €0.1 million compared with H1 2025).

By Business Unit

in €M Engineering Solutions Holding Turnover 40.5 37.5 0.0 EBITDA 4.0 -0.5 2.7 Operating income 3.4 -3.2 1.0

Differences are due to rounding

BUSINESS REVIEW

BU Engineering, a slightly weaker first half

After several years of growth, the Engineering Business Unit has seen a slight decline in turnover and profitability in Europe. Activity in Canada, however, has shown strong growth.

The positive effects of digitalization point to productivity gains in the future.

At the same time, the ongoing diversification into the Defense sector is beginning to bear fruit with the acquisition of new customers (e.g. Naval Group).

BU Solutions, profitability on the rise

Turnover rose slightly at constant exchange rates but was held back in H1 by a significant negative currency effect (-€1.5M) and the delayed receipt of government orders. Profitability improved compared with H1 2025 (+€0.4M).

The Simulation activities were also affected by delays in orders, which will be offset in the second half of the year.

In Rail Simulation, the first half of the year was sluggish but is expected to improve in the second half due to a significant increase in the order book.

The Automotive market remains in crisis, with announced volume reductions at our client Renault; this is impacting our turnover but has a lesser effect on profitability thanks to proactive measures.

The Equipment business units recorded strong growth (+10.5% at constant exchange rate) thanks to the volume effect of ramp-ups in the thermoplastics and Aircraft Interiors activities.

The measures implemented in 2025 at SOGECLAIR Composite and SOGECLAIR Aircraft Interiors are bearing fruit, with an improvement in profitability.

At the same time, the opening of a new storage building at its industrial site will enable SOGECLAIR Composite to support its customers in their production ramp-up.

SOGECLAIR Land Systems is behind schedule due to delays in government orders. It should be noted that the Eurosatory trade fair was a resounding success and demonstrated strong interest in its equipment.

It should be noted that the improvement at the holding company stems from the efforts to streamline overheads that have been underway for the past 18 months, combined with measures to optimize procurement.

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, DEBT REDUCTION

GEARING at 4.38% with a total net debt of €2.8M.

The financial position is sound, with non-IFRS net debt standing at -€4.9M as at 30 June 2026, an increase of €10.5M driven by:

- An improvement in cash flow vs June 2025, although down vs December 2025,

- A reduction in bank debt,

- An improvement in working capital requirements linked to better debt recovery.

The financial structure will also be strengthened in the second half of the year, notably through the disposal of the Engineering activities dedicated to Airbus.

PERSPECTIVES

Although the Group is entering the second half of the year with mixed prospects across its various business lines, it remains confident about the medium-term future thanks to its positioning in growth markets.

Within the Engineering BU, the decline in activity observed in the Business Aviation sector in Europe is expected to continue pending the launch of new programmes. North America, and Canada in particular, continues to show favorable momentum.

The ramp-up of diversification initiatives, particularly in the Defence and Commercial Aviation sectors, as well as its positioning with strategic customers, enables the Group to remain confident in its strategy.

Within the Solutions Business Unit, the outlook remains positive.

The Simulation business will benefit from a stronger order book in the second half of the year. The measures taken as part of operational and commercial improvements will also begin to bear fruit over the coming financial years for rail simulation.

The Equipment activities continue to grow, driven in particular by diversification into the Defence sector. The thermoplastic composites activities are performing well thanks to its strong market positioning (ramp-up of Airbus programmes) and commercial development with new customers. The Group has reorganized its structure and invested to best support these ramp-ups.

Similarly, the product diversification presented by SOGECLAIR at the AIX trade fair in Hamburg is proving successful and offers new prospects. To support this development, SOGECLAIR Aircraft Interiors will move into a new building, which will enable it to verticalize more industrial resources with the aim of meeting identified future needs.

Against this backdrop, SOGECLAIR will continue to pursue its growth objectives whilst benefiting from the effects of the digitalization and performance improvement initiatives launched over recent semesters.

The updated Ambition 2030 strategic plan will be presented in October.

In line with the announcement of 5 August 2026, the finalization of the sale of the Engineering business dedicated to Airbus (representing 20% of turnover), expected in Q4, will lead to a change in the Group's reporting scope. This disposal will strengthen SOGECLAIR's balance sheet and enable it to continue its growth, both organically (through investments, digitalization, talent, etc.) and through acquisitions.

NEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: turnover for Q3 2026, on October 28th, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20