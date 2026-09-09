Lacroix Group accelerates in water quality monitoring, with this niche business growing fivefold in two years.

09/09/2026

LACROIX accelerates in water quality monitoring,

with this niche business growing fivefold in two years

Population growth, climate change, particularly the increasing frequency of droughts and floods, as well as rising public health concerns, are making efficient water management a strategic imperative. In this context, water quality in drinking water and wastewater networks is becoming a key factor.

In addition to these structural drivers, the European regulatory framework is becoming increasingly demanding, notably through the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD), the Drinking Water Directive 2020/2184 and their national implementations. Across Europe, the trend is clear: water must be monitored, analyzed and protected in real time.

Public authorities are supporting this transition through major national investment plans: in Spain (PERTE), France (2023-2027 Water Plan) and Italy (PNRR), three countries that significantly accelerated the digitalization of their water networks in 2025 and early 2026.

Water reuse is a particularly important issue, with adoption levels varying greatly from one country to another. For example, it reaches nearly 15% in Spain compared with less than 1% in France.

LACROIX: a comprehensive response across the entire connected monitoring value chain

To address these challenges, LACROIX has expanded its portfolio with solutions covering the entire water cycle, including water quality monitoring.

Following the launch in 2023 of the SOFREL Chlorine sensor dedicated to drinking water monitoring, the portfolio was enhanced in 2025 with a first multiparameter sensor for wastewater applications, integrating the main quality indicators before and after treatment.

This solution enabled Spanish operators to comply with regulations requiring qualitative monitoring of effluent discharges into the natural environment during periods of heavy rainfall and overflow risk within the network.

The solution has also helped differentiate LACROIX in major tenders, particularly in regions increasingly affected by severe storms and flooding events.

A second multiparameter sensor, this time dedicated to drinking water quality monitoring, will complete the LACROIX portfolio in 2026. It addresses growing market demand driven by public health concerns and increasing consumer expectations regarding transparency.

A highly positive medium-term outlook

Driven by these trends and the rise in public funding, LACROIX's water quality sensor sales have accelerated significantly over the past two years, with annual revenue increasing fivefold between 2023 and 2025 to reach €2.5 million.

This growth, largely driven by Spain in 2025, is expected to slow from the second semester of 2026 following the conclusion of the Spanish PERTE funding programme.

In the medium term, however, by expanding its portfolio of drinking water quality monitoring solutions, LACROIX aims to maintain very strong momentum in this sector while reinforcing its position as a trusted partner across the entire water infrastructure monitoring data value chain. This strategy will enable customers to simplify and optimise end-to-end management while staying ahead of regulatory, health-related and environmental developments.

"Mastering water quality is essential in many respects: public health, environmental protection, infrastructure preservation and usage optimisation. By offering a comprehensive and cybersecurity-enabled solution (sensors, data loggers, remote management controllers and software platforms), we provide both public and private customers with trusted real-time data to manage their infrastructures with precision and anticipate risks. This end-to-end approach improves water treatment efficiency at every stage of the cycle and confirms LACROIX's commitment to supporting the sector's transformation over the long term," said Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX.

Next publication

2026 First-Half Results: September 30, 2026, after market close.

Financial information available in our Investor Relations section

https://www.lacroix-group.com/en/investors/

About LACROIX

LACROIX?is a French mid-cap?technology and industrial group with an international footprint, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic equipment, as well as the delivery of reliable and secure industrial IoT solutions.??

A family-owned, publicly listed company, LACROIX generated €445 million in revenue in 2025. The Group builds on recognized expertise and structures its development around two core business activities:?Electronics?and?Environment.??

Through its?Electronics?activity, LACROIX supports its customers from design to the manufacturing of embedded electronics for their solutions. Leveraging a network of geographically complementary and?competitive manufacturing sites, the Group serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industry, connected Homes and Buildings (HBAS), Aerospace and Defense, and Healthcare.??

As the industrial backbone of the Group, the Electronics activity ranks among the?Top 50 electronic manufacturing services providers worldwide?and the?Top 10 in Europe.??

Through its?Environment?activity, LACROIX supports public and private stakeholders in optimizing and securing the management of critical infrastructure networks by offering connected and secure solutions and services dedicated to Water networks, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, Energy networks (Smart Grids), and Public Lighting.??

LACROIX pursues a strategy of sustainable long-term growth. The Group focuses its activities on the development of useful and eco-designed technologies aimed at addressing major societal challenges, as part of a resilience-driven approach with a positive impact.??

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