NEURONES: 6.9% net profit in 1st half 2026

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2026 results Nanterre, September 9, 2026 (after trading)

6.9% net profit in 1st half 2026

(in millions of euros) H1 2025 2025 H1 2026 * Revenues 424.3 857.2 454.8 Business operating profit ** 37.4 (8.8 %) 82.1 (9.6%) 41.7 (9.2 %) Operating profit 33.1 (7.8%) 75.6 (8.8%) 39.7 (8.7%) Net financial profit 4.8 9.5 4.7 Income tax (11.1) (23.2) (13.2) Net profit after tax 26.8 (6.3%) 61.9 (7.2%) 31.2 (6.9%) of which, group share 22.7 52.1 25.9 Net cash excluding financial debt *** 282.2 336.6 292.9 Staff at end of period (ppl) 7,264 7,208 7,413

* Financial statements as of June 30, 2026, approved by the Board of Directors on September 9.

** Before cost of bonus shares.

*** Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

For reference, over the first six months of the year, the Group reported + 7.2% growth (including + 6.9% organic growth), accelerating compared to 2025 (+ 5.8%, including + 5.1% organic).

Following the first half, compared to the same period in the prior year:

operating income (8.7% of revenue) increased significantly by 19.9%;

net income (6.9% of revenue) grew by 16.4%;

following a €17.1M share repurchase and a €33.4M dividend payout, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €10.7M.





Outlook

NEURONES reaffirms its latest guidance for the full year:

revenue exceeding €900 million,

operating income of approximately 9%.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt AI.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net

