Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 | ISIN: FR0004050250 | Ticker-Symbol: NE9
Stuttgart
09.09.26 | 19:01
33,650 Euro
-4,54 % -1,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,05036,15019:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 17:42 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 6.9% net profit in 1st half 2026

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2026 results Nanterre, September 9, 2026 (after trading)

6.9% net profit in 1st half 2026

(in millions of euros)H1 20252025H1 2026 *
Revenues424.3 857.2454.8
Business operating profit **37.4 (8.8 %) 82.1 (9.6%)41.7 (9.2 %)
Operating profit33.1 (7.8%) 75.6 (8.8%)39.7 (8.7%)
Net financial profit4.8 9.54.7
Income tax(11.1) (23.2)(13.2)
Net profit after tax26.8 (6.3%) 61.9 (7.2%)31.2 (6.9%)
of which, group share22.7 52.125.9
Net cash excluding financial debt ***282.2336.6292.9
Staff at end of period (ppl)7,264 7,208 7,413

* Financial statements as of June 30, 2026, approved by the Board of Directors on September 9.
** Before cost of bonus shares.
*** Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

For reference, over the first six months of the year, the Group reported + 7.2% growth (including + 6.9% organic growth), accelerating compared to 2025 (+ 5.8%, including + 5.1% organic).

Following the first half, compared to the same period in the prior year:

  • operating income (8.7% of revenue) increased significantly by 19.9%;
  • net income (6.9% of revenue) grew by 16.4%;
  • following a €17.1M share repurchase and a €33.4M dividend payout, net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €10.7M.

Outlook

NEURONES reaffirms its latest guidance for the full year:

  • revenue exceeding €900 million,
  • operating income of approximately 9%.

About NEURONES
With 7,400 experts, ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt AI.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS - PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr


NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.