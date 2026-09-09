Nexans successfully completes a EUR 500 million bond issuance

Paris, September 9, 2026 - Nexans announces today the success of a bond issuance in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 500 million with a 5-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.25%.

The proceed of this bond issuance will be used to refinance the EUR 500 million bridge term loan Nexans entered into with BNP PARIBAS and Société Générale on 27 April 2026. This bridge term loan was put in place to fund the acquisition of Republic Wire in June 2026.

Nexans seized the opportunity offered by a resilient market environment and the transaction has been welcomed by institutional fixed income investors in France and abroad, confirming the market's confidence in the Group's credit quality.

Vincent Piquet, CFO of Nexans declared: "This successful bond issuance confirms the market's confidence in the strategic acquisition of Republic Wire and our strategy as a pure player of electrification. We will continue to execute on that strategy, while maintaining a disciplined approach to financing"-

The bonds are rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe to the bonds in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in "Regulation S- under the Securities Act) (the "U.S. Persons") absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 39 countries with 12,830 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

Communication



Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com

Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com