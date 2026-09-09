Former Fireblocks CIO and CISO joins Ledger to strengthen its security leadership and enterprise tech as the company enters its next chapter.

Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security for individuals and institutions, today announced the appointment of Oded Blatman as Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer. Reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Pascal Gauthier, Blatman will lead Ledger's cyber and infrastructure security, product security including the Donjon, physical and workplace security, security operations, enterprise risk management including supplier assurance, and internal IT covering company assets, business applications and IT services.

The timing of Blatman's appointment comes amidst a measurable shift in the threat landscape. AI is accelerating the speed and sophistication of attacks against individuals and institutions. The ebb and flow of the cybersecurity arms race has shifted in the short term towards the attacker: from AI-generated phishing and deepfake impersonation, to autonomous agents operating without verified human oversight. We have entered a new frontier for attack and defense. At the same time, asset tokenization is also accelerating, and a tokenized/digital asset needs heightened security infrastructure to protect it as it can be exploited at machine speed.

As the market leader in secure hardware-backed solutions for ownership of digital assets, Ledger is strengthening its leadership and organizational resilience to meet this challenge, and doubling down on uncompromising security. The security infrastructure protecting digital ownership must scale with these threats. Protecting digital ownership requires defense in depth. Software-only security is insufficient for high-value digital ownership at scale; hardware-backed verification provides an essential root of trust, complemented by secure software, resilient operations and verifiable human intent.

The appointment of a combined CIO and CSO is deliberate. Bringing information and security under a single executive reflects Ledger's view that these disciplines are inseparable, particularly as the tokenization of value, autonomous AI agents, and institutional adoption of digital assets converge.

"Security is Ledger's core proposition, and the threat environment is moving faster than at any point in this industry's history," says Pascal Gauthier, Chairman and CEO at Ledger. "Very few people anywhere have run security in our industry at this scale. Oded built and protected the systems institutions trust with billions, at Fireblocks and before that at Israel's largest bank. Bringing information and security under one leader is deliberate: the two are now inseparable, and Oded is the person to run both."

Blatman joins from Fireblocks, where he served as CIO and CISO for five years, building and leading the company's global security and enterprise technology organizations through a period of rapid international expansion, organizational transformation, and increasing operational complexity.

Prior to Fireblocks, Blatman served as Global CISO of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, and as CIO and CISO of ClickSoftware, where he led security through the company's acquisition by Salesforce.

"What Ledger has built over more than a decade-a rare combination of hardware-security leadership, trust with users, and world-class research through the Donjon-is a foundation few companies in this industry can match," says Oded Blatman, CIO and CSO at Ledger. "As digital assets move into institutional portfolios and AI agents begin taking financial actions on behalf of users, the stakes for getting security and intent right have never been higher. I joined Ledger to connect product security, enterprise technology and resilience, and to help build the trust infrastructure for what comes next."

The appointment comes ahead of Ledger OP3N on 15 October 2026, where Ledger will make its most significant announcements since its inception. Blatman's arrival strengthens the company's security leadership ahead of that moment, and signals Ledger's commitment to building institutional-grade security as it continues to scale its Ledger Enterprise offering.

ABOUT LEDGER

Founded in 2014, LEDGER is the global leader in digital asset security for individuals and institutions. Ledger Wallet, the all-in-one crypto app, offers a complete, secure platform where users can securely buy, sell, swap, spend, and earn rewards with their crypto, secured by the iconic Ledger signers. With more than 8 million signers sold in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, Ledger is the trusted solution for individuals to exercise digital ownership, portfolio management, and control. Almost 30% of BTC and more than 30% of Dollar stablecoins held by retail investors is secured by Ledger.

Ledger is secure by design. Its world-renowned white-hat security team, Ledger Donjon, is a crucial resource for securing the entire digital asset space. With billions lost yearly to hacks, scams, and mismanagement, Ledger's uncompromising security brings peace of mind and true control over their assets to its community.

Don't buy "a hardware wallet." Use the Ledger Wallet app with your Ledger signer.

LEDGER, LEDGER WALLET, LEDGER RECOVER, LEDGER STAX, LEDGER FLEX and LEDGER NANO are trademarks owned by Ledger SAS.

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