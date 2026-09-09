Financial Mastery Academy plans broader national reach and more accessible entry points for people beginning their financial journey

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - VIDA AI Consulting is expanding Financial Mastery Academy as part of a broader effort to make its financial education programs available to more first-generation professionals across the United States.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9586/312034_whatsapp%20image%202026-09-05%20at%208.21.47%20am.jpeg

The expansion centers on extending the academy's national reach, creating more affordable entry points for people at earlier stages of their financial journey, and continuing education across investing, portfolio diversification, real estate, retirement planning and tax-related financial topics.

Founder Jaime Ramirez said the expansion reflects the company's focus on people who may be navigating investing and asset ownership for the first time in their families.

"Being the first person in your family to invest can feel very different when there isn't a financial blueprint to follow," Ramirez said. "The goal is to make these decisions easier to understand so people can make informed choices for themselves."

Expanding Financial Mastery Academy Nationally

Financial Mastery Academy currently brings together several areas of financial education rather than treating investing, real estate and personal finance as separate subjects.

As VIDA AI Consulting expands the program, the company plans to make that educational model accessible to a broader national audience.

The academy's existing structure includes one-on-one educational sessions, weekly group calls, online educational resources and access to a national community of investors and business owners. These formats are intended to give participants multiple ways to learn while working through financial topics at different stages of their experience.

The curriculum includes stock market investing and portfolio diversification alongside real estate, retirement planning and tax-related financial education. Real estate education also covers evaluating property opportunities and understanding financing options as participants consider asset ownership.

Creating More Accessible Entry Points

A second part of the expansion is aimed at people who are earlier in the process of learning about investing and financial planning.

Ramirez said one of VIDA AI Consulting's priorities for the coming year is to create more affordable entry points into its educational programs. The goal is to make the academy's resources available to people who may not yet be ready for a more involved financial education program but want to begin developing a stronger understanding of investing and asset ownership.

The company is maintaining its emphasis on education rather than promising specific financial outcomes. Its programs are structured around helping participants understand financial concepts and evaluate decisions more independently over time.

"Trust matters when you're talking about someone's money and their family's future," Ramirez said. "The goal isn't to promise a result. It's to help people understand their options and make better-informed decisions."

Extending Education Beyond a Single Format

VIDA AI Consulting's expansion also builds on the different ways Financial Mastery Academy currently delivers education.

In addition to individual educational sessions, members have access to weekly group discussions focused on investing, finance and real estate, as well as online resources through the academy's educational platform.

The model is intended to serve people with different levels of financial experience, from those beginning to learn about investing to professionals considering how stocks, real estate and other assets may fit into a broader financial plan.

As the academy reaches a wider audience, VIDA AI Consulting plans to continue developing its educational programs nationally while maintaining its focus on first-generation professionals, including members of Latino communities navigating investment, property ownership or business building for the first time in their families.

Prospera ATL in Development

Alongside the national expansion of Financial Mastery Academy, Ramirez is developing Prospera ATL, a separate financial and business education initiative for Atlanta's Latino community.

The planned hub is intended to bring together education across investing, real estate, taxation, marketing and business growth, with the aim of connecting participants with expertise across several areas of personal finance and entrepreneurship.

Prospera ATL remains in development.

Looking Ahead

Over the coming year, VIDA AI Consulting plans to continue expanding Financial Mastery Academy nationally, broaden access to its educational programs and develop Prospera ATL as an additional community-based initiative.

About VIDA AI Consulting

VIDA AI Consulting is a financial education and consulting company founded by Jaime Ramirez, a former financial advisor, real estate investor and entrepreneur. Through Financial Mastery Academy, the company provides education across investing, portfolio diversification, real estate, retirement planning and related financial topics, with a focus on first-generation professionals.

Media Contact

Jaime Ramirez / VIDA AI Consulting

Email: ramirezjaime1210@gmail.com

Website: https://vidaaiconsulting.com

City/State: Atlanta, GA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312034