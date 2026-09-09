Alianza Crux to Power the Era of Cognitive Communications

First-to-market orchestration and intelligence control plane closes the Telecom Intelligence Gap by bringing together network-native conversations and AI-powered experiences

Pleasant Grove, Utah, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza, a leading provider of communications platforms for service providers, today introduced Alianza Crux, an expansion of its orchestration and intelligence control plane that coordinates network infrastructure, artificial intelligence, applications, identity, consent, and policy around a common communications session. The result is a platform that connects global operators' reach, security, and call quality natively with developers delivering intelligent and agentic communications experiences at scale. With Alianza Crux, operator voice networks are positioned to become the indispensable backbone of Cognitive Communications and developers gain valuable routes to market and a single, secure API to access trillions of conversations around the world.

The next era of communications

Each era of communications has defined the role of the network. The first era was Connected Communications, which made the network responsible for connecting the call. In the current era of Cloud Communications, the network is responsible for delivering rich, unified communications services. The next era is Cognitive Communications, and it makes the network responsible for understanding, coordinating, and acting on the conversations flowing over the network. In this era, service providers need a way to govern and deliver intelligence natively without surrendering network context, customer trust, or control of the experience; and AI developers and experience providers need a path to access live conversations that does not require them to rebuild connectivity, compliance, and distribution one customer at a time. End users expect to provision multiple intelligent experiences on a single call - that are secure, trusted, and seamless. Alianza Crux provides the shared control plane that the voice AI market needs to succeed and move from designing what's possible to scaling what's plausible.

"Cognitive Communications will not be defined by a single killer AI application," said Brian Beutler, chief executive officer of Alianza. "It will be defined by tens of thousands of vertical, custom, AI applications where voice services and conversational data are tightly integrated into business operating environments. Alianza Crux gives service providers, developers, and end users a practical path from isolated demonstrations to production-scale communications experiences."

"The competitive landscape for communications service providers is shifting rapidly. The HyperFRAME-Alianza Global AI/CSP Study reveals that nearly 44% of telecom operators are actively losing subscribers to AI-enabled rivals - with over one in five flagging this threat as a critical and escalating concern," said Ron Westfall, Vice President, Infrastructure and Networking, HyperFRAME Research. "The mandate is clear: CSPs must embrace intelligent innovation today to directly meet the challenges of the telecom intelligence gap."

A structural gap between AI ambition and telecom reality

Communications infrastructure was built for an era of transport: to connect, route, and terminate. Meanwhile, the value of the communication network is shifting from connectivity to the conversation. Alianza calls the structural divide between those two realities the Telecom Intelligence Gap. For communications service providers, it appears as experience erosion, revenue leakage, and disintermediation. For experience providers and conversational AI developers, it creates fragmented integrations, provisioning challenges, poor product experiences, limited network context, inconsistent distribution, and a complex regulatory burden. For businesses, it results in clunky user experiences, one-dimensional AI experiences with uneven governance, and broken context.

Closing that gap requires intelligence to be orchestrated where communications context, identity, policy, and trust already converge: within the network.

"AI is not bypassing telecom. It is bypassing unintelligent networks," said Jonathan Wagner, chief growth officer at Alianza. "The industry has spent years asking how to attach AI to a call. The more consequential question is how many experiences can securely participate in the same conversation, share context, and act together."

Alianza Crux: the control plane for Cognitive Communications

Alianza Crux is part of the orchestration layer of Alianza's Intelligent Communications Fabric. It connects carrier-grade communications infrastructure to an open ecosystem of intelligent experiences and supports Alianza and third-party infrastructure across fixed and mobile networks.

Alianza Crux supports three emerging forms of Cognitive Communications: post-call intelligence that turns conversations into insight and action; AI-handled conversations in which intelligence participates as a voice in the interaction; and AI-assisted conversations in which AI agents work in real time alongside human participants.

Alianza Crux provides:

Multi-experience orchestration to enable multiple forms of intelligence to join a single live conversation simultaneously, support multiple applications and AI models, and operate within the regulatory, privacy, security, and sovereignty requirements of communications networks.

to enable multiple forms of intelligence to join a single live conversation simultaneously, support multiple applications and AI models, and operate within the regulatory, privacy, security, and sovereignty requirements of communications networks. Network-native context to apply identity, call state, entitlements, history, and policy before intelligence is invoked.

to apply identity, call state, entitlements, history, and policy before intelligence is invoked. Trust, consent, and sovereignty controls to govern how communications data is processed, where it can travel, and which intelligences may participate.

to govern how communications data is processed, where it can travel, and which intelligences may participate. Conversation-speed performance to support low-latency intelligence that participates naturally in real-time human interaction rather than responding at application speed.

to support low-latency intelligence that participates naturally in real-time human interaction rather than responding at application speed. Open developer and ecosystem access through connectors and APIs that allow communications service providers and experience providers to build, integrate, and distribute new intelligent experiences.

Experience providers describe the Telecom Intelligence Gap from two directions: the friction a business faces turning an experience on, and the cost of reaching service providers one at a time.

"Sometimes the hardest part of implementing agentic voice AI isn't the AI, it's navigating a legacy telco setup. Every new location means call forwarding to configure, sometimes a number to port, and a business that has to change how its calls work before it sees any value," said Mike Lauricella, VP Channel Partnerships, SoundHound AI. "Alianza Crux solves this issue, enabling our customers to activate an incredible SoundHound experience directly on their existing phone number through their current service provider, eliminating configuration friction instantly."

"Every service provider we integrate with has historically been its own project, its own provisioning path, its own way of getting to the conversation. With Alianza Crux we integrate once and reach the customers of every service provider on the platform. For a company of our size, that means serving the whole market instead of building one-off integrations with each operator," said Gennadiy Bezkorovayniy, chief executive officer of MiaRec, Inc.

"Setting up phones for voice AI across a 300-location business is a significant telecom project, not a technology decision. Alianza Crux eliminates the project and enables a business to turn on a Revmo experience on the number it already has provisioned with its existing service provider. Time to value goes from months to days, and our team gets to focus on the customer experience, the memory layer that knows who's calling, and completing the booking in their systems," said Ryan Louis, chief executive officer, Revmo AI.

Availability

Alianza Crux is available today through a controlled availability release. Alianza is already working with an expanding group of top global communications service providers and experience providers to validate production use cases, operating requirements, and commercial models. Capabilities will expand rapidly through the controlled availability period, informed by real-world deployments with these founding partners, with broader commercial availability planned for the first half of 2027.

Resources

Alianza Crux Overview

Alianza Developer Portal

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading global Intelligent Communications Fabric company, empowering service providers to transform networks and accelerate growth. Our modern architecture unifies infrastructure with orchestration to deliver high-value, AI-infused communication experiences across fixed and mobile communications networks. By bridging legacy systems with modern software-defined technologies, we enable providers to simplify operations, innovate faster, and monetize new opportunities in business and consumer voice - including extensibility with a broad ecosystem of AI developers. Trusted by more than 1,000 service providers in over 80 countries, Alianza's proven reliability, security, and scalability make us the strategic partner of choice for both service providers and developers in the era of Cognitive Communications. For more information, visit www.alianza.com.

Attachments

Experience Providers

Brian Beutler

Alianza, LLC. pr@alianza.com