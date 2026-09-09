

The 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened grandly today.



John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered opening remarks at the Opening Session.



Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, delivered welcome remarks at the Opening Session.



Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.



Carolina Cosse, Vice President of Uruguay, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.



Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.



Yan Dong, Vice Minister of Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, delivered a special remarks at the Opening Session.



Li Zhen, Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, delivered a special remarks at the Opening Session.



The Policy Dialogue, themed Building Resilient Trade and Investment Frameworks in a Diverse Global Landscape, was chaired by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR. Senior officials from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, Qatar and Thailand were invited to discuss ways to strengthen cross-border trade and investment cooperation and enhance economic resilience.



The first-day Business Plenary: Harnessing Business Opportunities for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity, brought together business leaders from ASEAN, Central Asia and the Chinese Mainland to explore new opportunities in cross-border investment, industrial cooperation and sustainable development, jointly driving regional economic integration and prosperity.

HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Under the theme Advancing High-Quality Development - Embarking on a New Journey, the Summit brings together more than 100 government officials, business leaders and professionals from Belt and Road countries and regions to jointly explore new opportunities in high-quality Belt and Road development, to promote cross-regional trade and industrial matching, and accelerate the implementation of concrete outcomes.The Summit has achieved significant results in promoting international cooperation and facilitating business partnerships. Multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed on the first day, spanning sectors such as finance, professional services, industry and construction, and involving organisations from the Chinese Mainland, Australia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar and Uzbekistan. More MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed tomorrow, helping to transform connections forged and ideas exchanged at the Summit into tangible collaborations and business opportunities.The Opening Session featured opening remarks by John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, and welcome remarks by Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC. Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Carolina Cosse, Vice President of Uruguay, and Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, delivered special addresses. Yan Dong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, and Li Zhen, Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, delivered special remarks.John Lee said in his opening remarks: 'Hong Kong is an ideal two-way springboard for Mainland enterprises expanding overseas, and for international companies looking to enter the Mainland market. Our GoGlobal Task Force, established last October, has assisted more than 300 Mainland enterprises in establishing or expanding their businesses in Hong Kong, and our world-class professional services are ready to support their overseas expansion plans.' He continued: 'In addition to strengthening our relations with traditional partners, Hong Kong continues to expand our network of friends along the Belt and Road. Since 2022, I have led high-level business delegations to explore opportunities in 13 Belt and Road countries across ASEAN, the Middle East, and Central Asia. These missions delivered over 250 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) and other agreements, from policy co-ordination and trade and investment, to expanded connectivity and support for companies. They underline Hong Kong's long-standing focus on opening new markets, forming new partnerships and advancing regional co-operation.'Professor Frederick Ma said in his welcome remarks: 'In a world full of risks and uncertainties, diversification is a necessity, not a choice. We must seize new opportunities even as we navigate new challenges. That is why the Belt and Road Initiative has never been more relevant. At its core, the Initiative is about forging new connections, turning potential into opportunity and opportunity into tangible development that benefits communities around the world. ASEAN, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are among the regions with the greatest growth potential. As an important commercial platform for the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique strength in connecting the Chinese Mainland with global markets. This year's Summit introduces new thematic zones, including the 'GoGlobal Connect' zone, bringing Hong Kong's professional services expertise to support enterprises to expand internationally and capture new opportunities in global markets.'Abdulla Aripov said in his special address: 'Uzbekistan regards the Belt and Road Initiative as an effective platform for reviving the ancient Silk Road in a modern format and advancing cooperation in trade, transport, investment, industrial collaboration, technology, capital, and human resources. Today, our cooperation with Belt and Road countries has been elevated to comprehensive strategic partnerships. Undoubtedly, the close and trusting relationship between the leaders of our two nations, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, plays a crucial role in this development. Uzbekistan is ready to be a reliable, long-term partner in building a Belt and Road community of shared development and prosperity. We invite all participants to join us in creating new manufacturing and technology value chains in Uzbekistan, expanding investment and financial cooperation, and using Uzbekistan as a gateway to Central Asia and neighboring markets.'Carolina Cosse said in her special address: 'In 2018, Uruguay was the first country in Mercosur to formally express its support of the Belt and Road Initiative. We were also the first country in South America to sign a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative with the People's Republic of China. The BRI pillars of infrastructure, connectivity, trade facilitation, and financial integration aligned with Uruguay's long-standing belief in multilateral cooperation and free trade. Uruguay stands ready to translate our commitment to the Belt and Road into tangible cooperative outcomes with Hong Kong and with all partners assembled here. thus facilitating capital flows, trade financing, and project development into Latin America and Asia.'Saleumxay Kommasith said in his special address: 'We regard the Belt and Road Initiative as a vital cornerstone of our long-term country development agenda. It has contributed significantly to expanding trade, attracting foreign direct investment, developing modern infrastructure, and strengthening people-to-people connection across the border.The most tangible evidence under the framework of high-quality BRI cooperation is the historic achievement of the Lao-China Railway since its launch in 2021. Today, it has facilitated over 70 million passengers and transported over 90 million metric tons of freight, contributing to expanding our trade profile from just 13 regional commodity categories to more than 4,000 types of products today. Driven by this advanced connectivity, bilateral trade between Lao PDR and China has achieved a new milestone, surpassing 9.8 billion US dollars. It has successfully transformed the Lao PDR from a landlocked country into a land-linked regional logistics hub. It has significantly reduced logistics costs and integrated Lao PDR into the regional supply chain.'Yan Dong said in his special remarks: 'We will support Hong Kong in leveraging its professional service advantages to participate deeply in Belt and Road cooperation projects, guide Hong Kong enterprises to provide professional services such as legal consultation, financial and insurance services, mediation and arbitration for project implementation, strengthen information exchange between Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises, with the aim of achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes through joint ventures and other means.'Li Zhen said in his special remarks: 'We support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into the new policies for national development - we guide central state-owned enterprises to establish treasury and trade centres, research and development institutions and international business headquarters in Hong Kong; and we support Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its status as an international financial, shipping and trade centre, as well as an international aviation hub. Looking ahead, drawing on the unique advantages of 'One Country, Two Systems', Hong Kong is bound to play a significant role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder'Government and business leaders explore new avenues for cross-regional cooperationAgainst a backdrop of a reshaped global trade landscape, ongoing supply chain reconfiguration and increasing geopolitical uncertainty, enhancing trade and investment resilience has become a key priority for economies worldwide. Following the Opening Session, the Policy Dialogue, themed Building Resilient Trade and Investment Frameworks in a Diverse Global Landscape was moderated by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR. Distinguished government officials participating as speakers included Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Minister for Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute, Bangladesh, Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration, Kazakhstan, Wasantha Samarasinghe, Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development, Sri Lanka, Filipus Nino Pereira, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Timor-Leste, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, Qatar, and Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, Vice Minister for Commerce, Thailand. They exchanged views on promoting cross-border trade, facilitating investment flows and strengthening economic resilience.The Business Plenary I: Harnessing Business Opportunities for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity session was chaired by Dr Victor K Fung, Chairman of Fung Investments. Joining the discussion were Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Sunwah Group; Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, CEO of Sintesa Group and Chairman of Indonesian Employer Association: Vikrom Kromadit, CEO of Amata Corporation PCL; Farkhad Rashidovich Okhonov, Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Management Board of Halyk Finance, Somboun Phongsavanh, Chairman of Shareholder Committee at Phongsavanh Group, and Professor Zhou Yong, Chairman of Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group Co., Ltd. The speakers explored the development potential of ASEAN and Central Asian markets, and discussed how businesses can seize a new wave of regional growth opportunities through cross-border investment, industrial collaboration and innovation-driven development.In addition to in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, the Summit also provided valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to forge new connections and explore potential partnerships. At a luncheon, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, delivered welcome remarks, while Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee of China International Capital Corporation Limited, gave the opening remarks. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, delivered the keynote address. Dr. Kao said: 'Hong Kong can link ASEAN's growing and resilient pipeline of sustainable investment opportunities with global capital. The opportunity is to bridge two sides of the equation: ASEAN's growing pipeline of green, circular, blue, and digital economy projects, and the capital, expertise, and financing capabilities needed to bring those opportunities to reality. Together with Belt and Road partners, we can turn sustainable initiatives into bankable projects, and bankable projects into a greener, more connected, and more resilient ASEAN-and, of course, offer opportunities to all partners, including Hong Kong, China.'A cocktail reception will be held this evening, featuring special remarks by Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, welcome remarks by Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, and opening remarks by Wang Huabin, Deputy Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. Bringing together government and business leaders from around the world, the reception will foster exchanges and mutual learning, while laying the groundwork for broader collaboration, business matching and partnership opportunities on the following day.New GoGlobal, Central Asia and Middle East Chapters spotlight opportunities in emerging marketsIn support of the national strategy to encourage enterprises to pursue high-level going global, the HKTDC, as a member of the GoGlobal Task Force established by the HKSAR Government, introduced a new GoGlobal Chapter at this year's Summit, creating a one-stop platform for networking and business matching to support enterprises in exploring international markets. On the first day, the Thematic Breakout Session Hong Kong: Super Connector World-class Springboard - Professional Services Empowering Global Expansion was staged, co-organised with the Department of Justice of the HKSAR Government. The session opened with welcome remarks by Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, followed by a keynote address by Umiraliyev Zhandos Zhanibekovich, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a moderated session by other industry leaders, who examined how Hong Kong's legal, financial and professional services can help enterprises expand overseas through Hong Kong.Tomorrow's Thematic Breakout Session, Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global: Driving Mutual Growth Across Belt and Road Economies, will begin with welcome remarks by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, followed by a panel discussion, sharing practical insights on expanding businesses into overseas markets. Beyond the Thematic Breakout Sessions, the Summit offers comprehensive support for enterprises seeking international expansion through newly introduced initiatives, including the GoGlobal Connect Zone, GoGlobal-themed roundtable discussions, deal-making sessions for global investment projects, and the GoGlobal Business Study Mission, fully leveraging Hong Kong's role as the preferred platform for enterprises going global.Building on Hong Kong's recent progress in cultivating emerging markets such as Central Asia and the Middle East, this year's Summit features a dedicated Central Asia Chapter and a Middle East Chapter, focusing on investment opportunities and development potential in these markets, driving cross-regional cooperation and project implementation. During the first day of the Signature Projects Session, Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Dr Bayan Konirbayev, Chief Digital & AI Officer of Alatau City Authority, presented major development projects including Alatau City and the Data Center Valley, showcasing opportunities across innovation and technology, smart city development, infrastructure and professional services.The Project Investment Sessions over the next two days will respectively explore the investment opportunities arising from development projects in Central Asia and the Middle East.In addition, new Central Asia and Middle East Zones have been established in the exhibition area, bringing together consulates, organisations and business representatives from the respective regions to showcase investment projects and commercial opportunities.Project matching creates a platform for cooperation while exhibition zones connect global business opportunitiesThe Summit fosters cross-regional partnerships among enterprises, investors and professional service providers through investment project presentations, business matching and exhibition platforms. The Summit continues to feature the Project Investment Sessions, Belt and Road Summit Deal-Making and Exhibition Zone, covering more than 300 investment projects and facilitating over 800 one-to-one business matching meetings, helping participants uncover investment and collaboration opportunities.The Project Investment Sessions continue to focus on key areas including energy, natural resources and public utilities, urban development, transport and logistics infrastructure, and innovation and technology. A new session, New Market Focus: The Middle East, Africa and Latin America will showcase the investment potential and development prospects of different markets. The Belt and Road Summit Deal-Making takes place during the Summit and will be extended online to 14 and 15 September, helping participants connect with potential partners from around the world through one-on-one business matching to further facilitate project implementation.The Exhibition Zone brings together more than 120 exhibitors across multiple thematic zones, including the Hong Kong Zone, Global Investment Zone, Chinese Mainland Zone, ASEAN Zone, as well as the newly established University Zone, GreenTech Zone, GoGlobal Connect Zone, Central Asia Zone and Middle East Zone, comprehensively showcasing investment opportunities, innovative technology, and professional service solutions from diverse markets. Among the highlights, the University Zone brings together local institutions to showcase Hong Kong's strengths in research, innovative and talent development. The GreenTech Zone focuses on innovative applications in artificial intelligence, green technology, and smart city solutions, fostering collaboration among technology companies, investors and industry stakeholders. Meanwhile, the GoGlobal Connect Zone gathers professional service providers in legal, accounting, finance, risk management, and consultancy fields to provide practical support for enterprises expanding overseas. Returning this year, the Chinese Mainland Zone and the ASEAN Zone spotlight high-potential investment projects and business opportunities, promoting cross-border exchanges and collaboration.The 11th Belt and Road Summit is supported by a strong line-up of partners and sponsors. China International Capital Corporation Limited serves as Strategic Partner, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) is the Banking Partner. Other key supporters include Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) as the Cross-border Business Partner, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited as the Global Connectivity Partner, Huatai International Financial Holdings Company Limited as the Innovative Finance Partner, International Financial Centre of Oman as Diamond Sponsor, and CCB International (Holdings) Limited and China Mobile International Limited as Platinum Sponsors.Unlocking opportunities at the ASEAN Market Day held concurrently during the Belt and Road WeekThe Belt and Road Summit is one of the key flagship events of Belt and Road Week. Belt and Road Week features a series of activities related to the Belt and Road Initiative. With representatives of ASEAN member states coming to Hong Kong to participate in the Summit, the HKTDC will introduce a new flagship event, ASEAN Market Day, which will be held on the afternoon of 10 September. The event will feature business leaders and industry experts with extensive experience in the ASEAN market, including Anthony Lam, Group CEO and Vice-Chairman, Golden Resources Development International Limited; Dr Brian Li, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President, Gold Peak Technology Group Limited; Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Lee Kee Group; Yu Wing Keung, Managing Director, Novostal Limited and Vice President, Thai-Hong Kong Trade Association; and Aero Wong, Deputy General Manager, Commercial Banking Department, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. They will share practical insights on expanding into ASEAN markets and highlight business opportunities across the region, helping Hong Kong companies, particularly SMEs, gain a deeper understanding of market trends and grow their presence in ASEAN. Following the session, participants will be arranged to visit the ASEAN Zone at the Summit and take part in consultation sessions with representatives from the HKTDC's offices in ASEAN and various ASEAN Consulates General and associations to exchange views, connect with potential partners and gain a deeper understanding of development opportunities in ASEAN markets.The Belt and Road Global Forum Annual Roundtable will be held on the morning of 11 September, bringing together Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and international organisations and associations to share information, deepen exchanges and explore new opportunities for multilateral cooperation.The 11th Belt and Road SummitDate9 to 10 September 2026VenueHall 5B-E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreWebsitesBelt and Road Summit: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/enProgramme: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/programmeSpeaker list: https://www.beltandroadsummit.com/conference/bnr/en/speakerPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4cC23FIThe 11th Belt and Road Summit, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened grandly today. Under the theme Advancing High-quality Quality Development - Embarking on a New Journey, the Summit brings together more than 100 government officials, business leaders and professionals from Belt and Road countries, to jointly explore new opportunities in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, promote international commercial and trade exchanges and cooperation, and leverage Hong Kong's crucial role as a super-connector and super value-adder.John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered opening remarks at the Opening Session.Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, delivered welcome remarks at the Opening Session.Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.Carolina Cosse, Vice President of Uruguay, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, delivered a keynote special address at the Opening Session.Yan Dong, Vice Minister of Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, delivered a special remarks at the Opening Session.Li Zhen, Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, delivered a special remarks at the Opening Session.The Policy Dialogue, themed Building Resilient Trade and Investment Frameworks in a Diverse Global Landscape, was chaired by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR. Senior officials from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, Qatar and Thailand were invited to discuss ways to strengthen cross-border trade and investment cooperation and enhance economic resilience.The first-day Business Plenary: Harnessing Business Opportunities for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity, brought together business leaders from ASEAN, Central Asia and the Chinese Mainland to explore new opportunities in cross-border investment, industrial cooperation and sustainable development, jointly driving regional economic integration and prosperity.The Keynote Luncheon featured welcome remarks by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR, and opening remarks by Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee of China International Capital Corporation Limited. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, delivered the keynote speech.As part of the Summit's newly launched GoGlobal Chapter, the thematic breakout session, Hong Kong: Super ConnectorWorld-class Springboard - Professional Services Empowering Global Expansion, was co-organised by the HKTDC and the Department of Justice of the HKSAR Government. Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Government, delivered welcome remarks, followed by a keynote address by Umiraliyev Zhandos Zhanibekovich, First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.Media EnquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkFung Wong Tel: (852) 3428 3122 Email: hfwong@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs DepartmentNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4572 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: Belt and Road SummitHKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.