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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 18:22 Uhr
147 Leser
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Upcomers Payouts Reach Record $1.85M in August, Exceeding $3.5M Over Two Months

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upcomers paid $1,854,357 to traders in August 2026, setting a new monthly record after paying $1,701,245 in July. Combined payouts over the two months reached $3,555,602, bringing total payouts since launch to $10 million, according to internal company data.

August's largest single payout was $21,375. The median time from payout request to approval was 3 hours and 10 minutes, according to internal company data.

The United States accounted for 28% of August payout volume, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany at 10% each. Upcomers' largest individual payout since launch remains $79,833.

Upcomers August 2026 Payout Graphic

August also brought a strong share of returning customers. Forty-five percent of traders who purchased an account during the month had previously purchased an Upcomers account.

By making these figures public, Upcomers is replacing payout promises with payout data. The company plans to provide regular updates on payout scale, approval times and geographic reach. The August figures are based on completed payouts processed during the month.

To accompany the release of its August figures, Upcomers is offering 90% off with the code RECORD90.

About Upcomers

Upcomers is a proprietary trading evaluation firm offering simulated funding programs to more than 80,000 traders across more than 170 countries. Its programs replicate real market conditions and provide access to simulated capital, educational resources and analytical tools. Eligible participants can earn performance-based rewards.

Upcomers is operated by Royal Flow - FZCO (UAE) and Upcomers Ltd. (Saint Lucia). All Upcomers programs operate in a simulated environment. Upcomers is not a broker, does not accept deposits, and does not offer live trading. Participants do not risk their own capital; fees provide access to evaluation and educational services. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This is not investment advice or a solicitation.

Media Contact

Upcomers
marketing@upcomers.com
https://upcomers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6642f2de-4a18-4d06-9a04-2c63c9264e98


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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