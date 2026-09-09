More than 100 independent teams building on the Bittensor network gather in Montreal on September 28-29 to present, discuss, and debate the merits of an alternative to corporate AI development

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Exploit Summit, a two-day conference bringing together builders working on open, incentive-driven artificial intelligence, will take place at New City Gas in Montreal on September 28 and 29, 2026.

The event arrives at a point when frontier AI development has concentrated sharply inside a small number of very well-capitalised companies. Montreal, by contrast, is one of the cities most closely associated with the academic phase of the deep learning revolution, when the underlying research was conducted largely in the open.

Exploit is built around a different proposition: that AI and other digital services can be coordinated through open competition between independent participants rather than assembled inside a single organisation. More than 100 subnet teams currently operate on Bittensor, the network the conference is organised around, working across AI agents, distributed compute, robotics, quantum computing and drug discovery.

The programme is deliberately adversarial. Rather than a schedule of corporate product announcements, the two days are structured around live demonstrations, workshops, head-to-head competition and public debate, including debate about whether the model works at all.

"The question is no longer whether machines can be made intelligent. It is who gets to build the systems that produce that intelligence, and on what terms. We are not claiming to have settled that. We are putting the argument on a stage in a city with a deep history in AI research."

- Etienne Leroy, Director, Opentensor Foundation

Confirmed speakers include Jacob Steeves, founder of Bittensor and now CEO of Affine; Micaela Bazo, CEO and co-founder of Metanova Labs, which runs a distributed drug discovery platform; Will Squires and Steffen Cruz of Macrocosmos; Rob Myers, CEO of Manifold Labs; Marcus Graichen, founder of Taostats; and Max Sebti, co-founder and CEO of computer vision company Score Technologies. Jean-Thomas Ledore, a partner at PwC France, joins from outside the ecosystem. The full roster is at https://exploitsummit.com/speakers/.

The choice of Montreal is not incidental. Organisers point to a significant Canadian presence among Bittensor's early contributors and current community. Organisers are explicit that Montreal's established academic AI institutions are not participants in or endorsers of the network, and that the connection is historical and thematic rather than institutional.

Exploit is produced by Bittensor Commons, a non-profit initiative. Tickets are available at https://luma.com/exploitsummit26.

Media accreditation, advance interviews and demo access are available on request. Contact details below.

ABOUT EXPLOIT SUMMIT

Exploit Summit is Bittensor's native conference, held at New City Gas in Montreal on September 28-29, 2026. Across two days of talks, debates, workshops and live demonstrations, the event gathers builders, researchers and operators working at the intersection of machine learning, incentive design and distributed networks. More at https://exploitsummit.com.

ABOUT BITTENSOR

Bittensor is a decentralised incentive network designed to coordinate global contributors to build machine intelligence collaboratively rather than behind closed doors. More than 100 subnet teams currently operate on the network. https://bittensor.com

ABOUT BITTENSOR COMMONS

Bittensor Commons is a non-profit initiative dedicated to the visibility, understanding and adoption of Bittensor, run by and for the community. It produces Exploit Summit. https://bittensorcommons.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313354