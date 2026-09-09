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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 18:34 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SASE OpsLab Ltd Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Franck Burtin as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global SASE Automation Expansion

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SASE OpsLab Ltd, the software-driven SASE automation and orchestration platform company, today announced the appointment of Franck Burtin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 30 years in IT and cybersecurity, Mr. Burtin joins the London-based venture to scale its global commercial footprint, accelerate adoption of its "OpsKit" catalog, and lead sales strategy across key international markets.

The hiring comes amid strong momentum for SASE OpsLab Ltd, as organizations navigating migrations from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) models face growing operational complexity. SASE OpsLab addresses this by replacing risky manual configurations with production-grade automation kits.

Mr. Burtin most recently served as Director General (CEO) at SNS Security, where he structured enterprise service offerings, built ecosystem partnerships, and scaled commercial operations. He previously held leadership roles at global distributor Exclusive Networks.

"Deploying and managing a SASE architecture is an immense operational hurdle for enterprises due to multi-vendor environments and fragmented legacy configurations," said Franck Burtin. "SASE OpsLab transforms these obstacles into automated, turnkey solutions. I look forward to expanding our commercial ecosystem to help more partners and enterprises unlock frictionless SASE rollouts."

Under Mr. Burtin's leadership, SASE OpsLab will continue expanding its vendor-agnostic automation framework, which integrates with leading security and networking solutions-including Netskope, Zscaler, Fortinet, Cato Networks, and Cisco. His immediate focus includes expanding the enterprise pipeline and driving regional sales recruitment across EMEA.

"Franck's technical understanding of cyber infrastructure and proven track record scaling high-growth security companies make him the perfect fit," said Nabil Lawrence Souli, CEO of SASE OpsLab Ltd. "His leadership will be instrumental in positioning SASE OpsLab as the standard framework for global SASE orchestration."

About SASE OpsLab Ltd

SASE OpsLab Ltd is an automation marketplace for prepackaged deployment and migration use cases, built to simplify and scale SASE operations. Headquartered in London, the company provides ready-to-use "Ops Kits" enabling customers, resellers, and vendors to accelerate rollouts, streamline migrations, and reduce operational risk. Learn more at sase-opslab.com.

Nabil L. Souli
CEO

For further information please contact:
mci@sase-opslab.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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