Swedish real-time video company recognised alongside the world's leading media companies for frame-accurate remote production technology

Vindral, the Swedish company building future-ready technology for real-time audio and video, has been named a recipient of a 2026 Technology Engineering Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences (NATAS). Vindral is recognised in the category Web-Based Frame-Accurate Remote Monitoring Systems for Distributed Broadcast Production.

The co-recipients in the category are SipRadius, NBCUniversal, Grass Valley, CBS Sports, Disney, Game Creek and Amazon. The awards will be presented on October 14 at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, where Vindral will be represented by CEO Daniel Alinder and Ian Jefferson.

The Technology Engineering Emmy Award is one of the U.S. television industry's most prestigious recognitions of technical achievement, previously awarded to companies including Apple, Sony, Netflix and YouTube. This year's recipients are honoured for technology that enabled high-quality, real-time production from distributed locations during the pandemic, approaches that have since become standard across major broadcasters, cable networks and streaming platforms.

"This is confirmation that the technology we build in northern Sweden belongs on the world stage. Being recognised alongside some of the world's largest media companies says something about what a focused team can achieve by solving the right problem the right way," said Daniel Alinder, CEO of Vindral.

At the heart of the award-winning technology is frame-accurate synchronisation: every person in a distributed production sees the exact same frame at the exact same moment, wherever they are. That precision is what makes web-based remote monitoring possible, enabling directors, producers and engineers to work together from different locations in an ordinary browser, with the confidence that they are all looking at the same picture.

Vindral's platform is used by broadcasters, sports platforms, auction houses and live casino providers worldwide. The company is one of the few in the world running the emerging Media over QUIC (MoQ) standard in production with real audiences, and in 2026 its technology carried SVT's live production during the Winter Games, from venue ingest in Italy to finished programme feeds.

"The award honours solutions that let production teams work frame-accurately from different locations, in the browser, without specialised hardware. That is exactly the kind of problem we love, where latency decides whether a production works at all," said Per Mafrost, CTO of Vindral

About Vindral

Vindral builds future-ready technology for real-time audio and video. Its platform lets broadcasters, sports platforms, auction houses and live casino providers deliver live experiences where every frame arrives exactly when it should from ultra-low latency distribution with Vindral Live to studio and production tooling with Vindral Composer. Founded in Umeå in northern Sweden, the company is profitable and growing, and is a recipient of a 2026 Technology Engineering Emmy Award. Vindral is part of RealSprint AB. Learn more at vindral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909483665/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Daniel Alinder, CEO, daniel.alinder@vindral.com

Press enquiries: press@vindral.com