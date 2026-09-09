Frost & Sullivan to Convene More Than 300 Business, Technology and Innovation Leaders at GIL Japan 2026

Tokyo summit will explore how organisations can turn geopolitical risk, resource constraints and market fragmentation into competitive advantage

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today announced that the Growth, Innovation & Leadership Summit 2026 (GIL Global: Japan 2026) will take place on 21 October 2026 at Bellesalle Shibuya First in Tokyo.

Under the theme "Strategy and Innovation to Turn Uncertainty into Competitive Advantage," the summit will bring together more than 300 senior executives, business leaders, technology specialists and innovation professionals to examine how organisations can pursue sustainable growth amid geopolitical uncertainty, resource and energy constraints, and increasing market fragmentation.

Through keynote presentations, panel discussions and industry-focused sessions, GIL Japan 2026 will provide a cross-sector forum for exploring new growth opportunities, sharing practical insights and developing collaborative responses to an increasingly complex global business environment.

"Business leaders are facing a convergence of geopolitical, technological and market disruption that demands both resilience and a renewed approach to innovation," said Hiroshi Yamamura, Japan Country Head at Frost & Sullivan, "GIL Japan 2026 will bring together diverse perspectives to help organisations identify emerging opportunities, make better-informed strategic decisions and turn uncertainty into a source of competitive advantage."

Global outlook, innovation and industry transformation

The programme will open with a keynote from Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner at Frost & Sullivan, examining the global economic outlook and the strategic implications of operating in an increasingly uncertain environment.

A cross-industry panel featuring representatives from Frost & Sullivan, Nissan Motor Corporation, Tamaki & Associates and ZenX will consider how organisations can prepare for disruption and rethink the development of new businesses.

Further programme highlights will examine the growing importance of brands in the generative AI era, diversity as a competitive advantage, and the innovation capabilities required to drive the next decade of growth. Sessions will also explore emerging technologies, pharmaceutical innovation intelligence, the shift towards energy and materials infrastructure beyond EVs, and how sustainability can create value across pharmaceutical manufacturing and global food systems. The programme will feature executives and experts from Nikkei BP Consulting, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corp. and Keio University, bringing perspectives from across business, technology, healthcare, industry and academia.

The summit will combine Frost & Sullivan's global market perspectives with practical insights from business, academic and industry leaders, enabling participants to consider the implications of these developments for their own growth and innovation strategies.

Creating connections across industries

In addition to the conference programme, GIL Japan 2026 will include an awards ceremony and a networking reception for more than 200 attendees. The in-person format is designed to encourage dialogue among participants, Frost & Sullivan experts, established corporations, ventures and start-ups - helping to create new connections and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

The summit is intended for senior executives and professionals working across corporate strategy, business development, research and development, innovation, investment, corporate venture capital and marketing.

For the latest programme information, visit the GIL Japan 2026 event website or head straight to the registration page to secure your complimentary seat here.

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Media contact

Masashi Ura | - ??

Manager, Customer Experience

Frost & Sullivan Japan

Email: masashi.ura@frost.com

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