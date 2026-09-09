Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2026 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at

ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand

By mail: ID Logistics

Direction financière

55, chemin des Engrenauds

13660 Orgon France

Direction financière 55, chemin des Engrenauds 13660 Orgon France By email: contact@id-logistics.com

By phone: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

NEXT RELEASE

Revenues for the 3rd quarter of 2026: October 21, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 20 countries representing 10 million m² operated on all five continents with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909966863/en/

Contacts:

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

contact@id-logistics.com



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ACTUS finance communication

Emmanuel DOVERGNE

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