EQS-News: Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sunbeth Global Concepts redeems ?25.1bn Commercial Paper (CP), demonstrating strong liquidity, investor confidence



09.09.2026 / 19:14 CET/CEST

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Under the programme, the Company completed its Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 issuances in March 2026, attracting total subscriptions of ?165.73 billion against an initial target of ?100 billion LAGOS, Nigeria, September 9, 2026/APO Group/ -- Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited ( www.Sunbeth.net ), a leading agro-commodities sourcing and trading company, has announced the successful and timely redemption of its ?25.1 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issued under its ?200 billion Commercial Paper Programme. The redemption, completed on the notes' maturity date of 4 September 2026, underscores the Company's financial discipline, liquidity position and commitment to meeting its obligations to investors. Sunbeth, one of Nigeria's leading cocoa exporters and a significant contributor to the country's non-oil export sector, secured regulatory approval in March 2026 to establish a ?200 billion Commercial Paper Programme to support the continued growth of its agricultural export operations. Under the programme, the Company completed its Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 issuances in March 2026, attracting total subscriptions of ?165.73 billion against an initial target of ?100 billion. Of this amount, Sunbeth accepted ?150.4 billion across the three series, reflecting strong investor demand for the issuance Commenting on the redemption, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, said: "Meeting our Series 1 obligation in full and on schedule reflects the strength of our business fundamentals, prudent financial management and the confidence investors have placed in Sunbeth. "Credibility is earned through consistent performance, transparency and honouring our commitments. As we continue to scale our participation across the agricultural value chain, maintaining that discipline remains central to how we grow." Adeyemi Aduwo, Chief Financial Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, added: "The successful redemption of the Series 1 notes reflects the disciplined approach we take to capital and liquidity management. Our focus remains on deploying capital efficiently, maintaining strong financial controls and ensuring that our growth is supported by a funding structure that enables us to meet our obligations as they fall due." In under ten years of operations, Sunbeth has grown into a significant player in Nigeria's agricultural export ecosystem. The Company has exported more than 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts to international markets, positioning it among the country's leading commodity exporters. The Company works directly with more than 30,000 farmers and collaborates with over 250 local buying agents nationwide. Its global strategic partners include multinational commodity and financial institutions such as Cargill, GCB Group, JB Cocoa, Touton, Macquarie and StoneX. Sunbeth currently holds investment-grade ratings across both short- and long-term categories from DataPro, GCR, Agusto & Co. and Intelligence Africa. The Company is rated A2 on the short-term scale by all four agencies, with long-term ratings of A by DataPro, BBB+ by GCR, BBB by Agusto & Co. and BBB+ by Intelligence Africa, the latter with a stable outlook. Its Commercial Paper Programme is also subject to FMDQ Securities Exchange's disclosure and reporting requirements, providing noteholders and the broader market with ongoing visibility into the Company's financial position and performance. The Company continues to deepen its procurement capacity, strengthen international partnerships and expand its participation across higher-value segments of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa, where it continues to build a growing operational footprint. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Sunbeth Global Concepts. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3V5z8Ut (Sunbeth Global Concepts redeems ?25.1bn Commercial Paper (CP), demonstrating strong liquidity, investor confidence (1)) Download Image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4yniP3F (Sunbeth Global Concepts redeems ?25.1bn Commercial Paper (CP), demonstrating strong liquidity, investor confidence (2)) About Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited:

Sunbeth Global Concepts is a global agro-commodities sourcing and trading company committed to empowering farmers and driving socio-economic impact through strategic partnerships, innovation and industry expertise. Since its establishment in 2017, the Company has built strong roots in the cocoa industry and continues to expand its presence across the broader agricultural value chain, delivering sustainable growth and trusted solutions to partners worldwide.



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