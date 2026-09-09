SecureSky, Inc.: SecureSky Acquires Soveren, Adding Industry-Leading Real-Time DSPM to Its Active Protection Platform

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky, a leading provider of Exposure Management and patented AI-based Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, has acquired Soveren, an innovator in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). The acquisition extends SecureSky's patented platform to include real-time, ML-based sensitive data discovery, classification, and protection across cloud-native and on-premises environments.

Soveren's high-performance architecture combines eBPF-powered network analysis with ML-driven classification. While legacy DSPM tools struggle with the high false positives of regex detection and static snapshots, Soveren provides continuous visibility into sensitive data flows with 98% accuracy. It is the only solution designed to inspect and classify encrypted TLS traffic at scale with zero impact on application speed.

"The addition of Soveren's highly rated Data Security Platform and its high-scale data expertise represents significant value to SecureSky customers," said Michael Hrabik, CEO of SecureSky. "In today's complex hybrid environments, continuous visibility and proactive validation of security controls are crucial as cyber adversaries operate with unprecedented speed and automation. By combining our patented AI-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform with Soveren's ML-driven Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), we enable unified visibility and protection across our clients' environments."

"When we founded Soveren, our vision was to solve the data observability problem we experienced firsthand while scaling our previous e-commerce business to $2 billion in revenue," said Peter Fedchenkov, Founder and Co-CEO of Soveren. "SecureSky shares our commitment to providing security teams with automated, actionable, real-time data observability and controls validation. Together, we can deliver on the promise of unified cloud and data security at a time when organizations need it most." Andrew Zhulin, Founder & Co-CEO, and Dmitry Zhulin, Founder of Soveren, added, "Our team engineered Soveren to detect sensitive data in encrypted traffic where other solutions are blind. We're excited to bring that capability to SecureSky's customers."

Founded in 2021 and based in London, Soveren has built a differentiated unified data security platform, earning a 4.9 rating on G2 and 5.0 on Gartner Peer Insights. The company raised $10 million from investors and technology leaders including the founders and CEOs of Airbnb, Slack, Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, MuleSoft, Deel, Sir Richard Branson's family, and leading European VCs firstminute capital, Northzone, and LocalGlobe.

About SecureSky

With 20+ years of cybersecurity expertise, SecureSky provides integrated Exposure Management and MDR services, supported by its patented platform, helping organizations protect their cloud and hybrid environments through Security Posture Management (CSPM/SSPM), Managed XDR, Microsoft Sentinel deployment and management, and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). SecureSky's solutions are trusted by leading organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit securesky.com.

About Soveren

Soveren's Data Security Platform combines at-rest DSPM with real-time, eBPF-based network analysis to provide a complete view of sensitive data in motion and at rest, and to detect data leakage, usage anomalies, and changes in third-party data flows across cloud and on-premise environments. Soveren serves leading organizations including Booking Holdings' Agoda and OpenTable.

For more information, visit soveren.io.

Media Contact:

Michael Hrabik, Chief Executive Officer

mhrabik@SecureSky.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securesky-acquires-soveren-adding-industry-leading-real-time-dspm-to-its-active-protection-platform-302874126.html