Wissen Research LLC: Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Tea Market to Reach US$ 66.7 Bn by 2031, Growing at 8.2% CAGR, New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ready-to-drink (RTD) tea market is projected to grow from USD 45.0 billion in 2026 to USD 66.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth in the RTD tea market is being driven by rising consumer preference for beverages perceived as natural, rich in antioxidants, and lower in calories compared to carbonated soft drinks. Beverage makers are rebranding existing sweet tea ranges with clean-label formulations, functional ingredients - adaptogens, prebiotics, botanicals, clean caffeine - and zero-sugar offerings to stay ahead of tightening sugar regulations and disruptive challenger brands. A combination of e-commerce/D2C, direct store delivery, and vending machines continues to expand RTD tea's presence across supermarkets, convenience stores, and foodservice outlets.

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Where the Category Is Heading: Premiumization and Functional Formulation

RTD tea is moving well beyond the traditional sweetened iced tea format. Producers are increasingly turning to cold-brew extraction and aseptic processing, techniques that preserve flavor and extend shelf life without relying heavily on artificial preservatives. This technical shift is enabling a wave of premium and specialty formats - organic teas, single-origin varieties, sparkling teas, and cold-brew products - positioned to capture consumers trading up from standard iced tea.

At the same time, functional and wellness-oriented RTD tea is emerging as one of the category's fastest-growing segments. Brands are formulating products around specific consumer needs - energy support, relaxation, hydration, immune wellness - using ingredients such as adaptogens, prebiotic fiber, clean caffeine, and botanical extracts. This shift is turning what was once a simple refreshment category into a differentiated, premium-priced wellness beverage segment.

What's Fueling Growth in the RTD Tea Market

Shift Away from Carbonated Soft Drinks : Gen Z and millennial consumers are moving toward RTD tea in search of shorter ingredient lists and functional beverage benefits, at the expense of traditional CSDs.

: Gen Z and millennial consumers are moving toward RTD tea in search of shorter ingredient lists and functional beverage benefits, at the expense of traditional CSDs. Global Sugar-Tax Regulation: With more than 116 countries having implemented sugar-sweetened beverage taxes in line with WHO recommendations, manufacturers are reformulating products toward lower- and zero-sugar profiles - often improving their tax position in the process.

With more than 116 countries having implemented sugar-sweetened beverage taxes in line with WHO recommendations, manufacturers are reformulating products toward lower- and zero-sugar profiles - often improving their tax position in the process. Premium and Functional Positioning : Adaptogens, prebiotics, clean caffeine, and botanicals are attracting wellness-oriented consumers and enabling brands to command higher price points.

: Adaptogens, prebiotics, clean caffeine, and botanicals are attracting wellness-oriented consumers and enabling brands to command higher price points. Expanding Distribution Infrastructure : Growth in modern retail, vending operations, and localized supply chains is widening points of sale for RTD tea globally.

: Growth in modern retail, vending operations, and localized supply chains is widening points of sale for RTD tea globally. E-Commerce and D2C Growth: Digital-first distribution is lowering barriers to entry for challenger brands, allowing them to build national reach without first securing traditional retail shelf space.

Digital-first distribution is lowering barriers to entry for challenger brands, allowing them to build national reach without first securing traditional retail shelf space. Strategic Brand Licensing: Partnerships between RTD tea companies and established lifestyle or confectionery brands are driving product innovation and adoption through recognizable brand identity.

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Headwinds Facing the RTD Tea Industry

Regulatory tightening around sugar content is emerging as one of the sector's most significant near-term challenges. In the UK, the government confirmed in November 2025 that it will lower the Soft Drinks Industry Levy threshold from 5g to 4.5g of sugar per 100ml - extending the tax to more pre-packaged beverage formats - with businesses given until January 2028 to reformulate. In India, the GST Council's September 2025 decision to raise tax on carbonated and caffeinated non-alcoholic beverages from 28% to 40% directly affects pricing for sweetened, caffeinated RTD tea in one of the category's largest consumption markets.

Beyond regulatory pressure, manufacturers face continued volatility in tea leaf prices, rising freight costs on certain trade routes, and intensifying private-label competition as major retailers expand their own RTD tea ranges in mature Western markets.

Recent Strategic Developments in the RTD Tea Market

In July 2026, Wipeout Beverages launched its functional RTD tea brand nationally in aluminum cans, debuting three core flavors built around real brewed tea and clean caffeine sourcing.

In June 2026, The Ryl Company raised $20 million in a Series C funding round to accelerate growth following a successful direct-store-delivery strategy and its multi-year licensing partnership with The Hershey Company, which produced a line of iced teas based on the zero-calorie Jolly Rancher brand.

In May 2026, the Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership - the joint venture between PepsiCo and Unilever - introduced Pure Leaf Mental Focus, a functional RTD tea combining real brewed black tea, naturally occurring caffeine, and added L-theanine to support mental performance.

In November 2025, The Coca-Cola Company expanded its Fuze Tea brand with a continued focus on fruit-infused tea beverages, broadening availability across international markets.

Taken together, these moves point to an industry increasingly competing on functional formulation, brand licensing, and premium positioning rather than price alone.

Key Insights from RTD Tea Market Analysis

Black tea led the market by product type in 2025, supported by its established global supply chain, production efficiency, and dominant presence across major beverage portfolios.

Herbal and functional tea segments are recording the fastest growth, driven by consumer interest in stress relief, gut health, and immune support.

Asia-Pacific held the largest regional market share in 2025 and remains the fastest-growing region, underpinned by strong tea-drinking traditions in China, Japan, and India alongside rising demand for packaged, convenient beverage formats.

Japan continues to lead in premium bottled tea development, while China and India are emerging as major volume markets given their scale and expanding retail infrastructure.

Sustainable packaging - including recyclable glass, aluminum, and lightweight plastics - is becoming an important differentiator as brands align premiumization strategies with environmental positioning.

Key Players in the RTD Tea Market

Leading companies in the RTD tea market are focused on product innovation, portfolio diversification, sustainable packaging, strategic licensing, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position.

Company Key Focus Area The Coca-Cola Company (US) Fuze Tea and fruit-infused RTD tea portfolio PepsiCo, Inc. (US) Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership and functional tea innovation Unilever PLC (UK) Pure Leaf and functional tea formulation Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan) Premium bottled tea development ITO EN, Ltd. (Japan) Green tea and specialty RTD tea Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Global RTD tea portfolio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US) RTD tea brand innovation and distribution Arizona Beverage Company (US) Value-positioned RTD tea Tata Consumer Products Limited (India) Regional RTD tea portfolio Starbucks Corporation (US) Premium RTD tea offerings Danone S.A. (France) RTD tea and functional beverage portfolio Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan) RTD tea manufacturing and distribution

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the RTD Tea Market

Asia-Pacific holds both the largest market share and the fastest growth rate, anchored by deep-rooted tea consumption traditions in China, Japan, and India. The region's shift from traditional tea preparation toward convenient, packaged formats spanning low-sugar, organic, premium, and functional segments is being reinforced by rising urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and expanding modern retail and e-commerce infrastructure. Companies including ITO EN, Suntory, and Tata Consumer Products continue to strengthen their regional presence through product innovation and geographic expansion.

North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth shaped by ongoing sugar-tax reformulation, functional beverage adoption, and expanding direct-to-consumer distribution.

Product & Category Insights

Black tea remains the category leader by product type, valued for its established supply chain and versatility across sweetened, unsweetened, flavored, and low-sugar formats. However, herbal and functional tea products are gaining ground quickly as brands formulate beverages around specific wellness outcomes - leveraging botanical extracts, antioxidants, and added vitamins to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

By category, functional RTD tea stands out as a high-growth segment as manufacturers move beyond simple refreshment toward beverages explicitly positioned around energy, focus, relaxation, and immune support - often commanding a premium price relative to conventional iced tea.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global RTD tea market is segmented across product, category, flavor, form, packaging type, price, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type: Black Tea Green Tea Herbal Tea Fruit Tea Others

By Category: Conventional RTD Tea Organic RTD Tea Functional RTD Tea Others

By Flavour: Flavoured Un-flavoured

By Form: Still RTD Tea Sparkling RTD Tea Others

By Packaging Type: Bottles (PET, Glass) Cans (Aluminium, Steel) Cartons (Brick Pack, Tetra Pack) Others

By Price: Economy Segment Premium Segment

By Distribution Channel: On-Trade (Restaurants/Cafés/Hotels, Bars/Pubs, QSRs, Others) Off-Trade (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Online Retailers, E-Commerce, Vending Machines, Others)

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As regulatory pressure on sugar content intensifies globally and consumer demand shifts toward clean-label and functional beverages, the RTD tea market is positioned to remain one of the more dynamic categories within the broader non-alcoholic beverage industry. For manufacturers and challenger brands alike, continued investment in reformulation, functional innovation, and direct-to-consumer distribution will likely shape competitive positioning through 2031.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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